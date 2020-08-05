Note that I am defaulting to half-PPR scoring, so feel free to adjust players up or down a bit for standard or full-PPR formats. Best of luck in your drafts!

1. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (bye week: 13)

History tells us McCaffrey is no lock to repeat as the top-scoring RB, but if you’re thinking of taking anyone else at No. 1, you’re overthinking it. He was the dominant player at the position in 2019, and with changes at quarterback, in the receiving corps and coaching staff, Carolina could have a better overall offense this year.

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (10)

Dallas’s offense also appears set to take another step forward this season, which would give Elliott a great chance of equaling or bettering his career high of 16 touchdowns. He had 14 last year and although his receptions dropped from 77 to 54, there’s no doubting his central role in the Cowboys’ attack.

3. Saquon Barkley, Giants (11)

Potential growing pains for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and a young offensive line could be exacerbated by the NFL’s coronavirus-related virtual offseason. That’s really the only reason to have even a slight concern that the ultra-talented Barkley might not enjoy a monster campaign.

4. Alvin Kamara, Saints (6)

Lower-body injuries that chipped away at Kamara’s uncanny efficiency last season led to a somewhat disappointing campaign. While it’s exciting to think of what he again could do at full strength, it’s also worth considering that his tackle-shedding style could contribute to a slow decline in his skills that reminds us that RBs tend to have short stays at the top. For this year, though, there’s little reason to worry that Kamara will be anything but a major part of one of the league’s elite offenses.

5. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (7)

Cook is not holding out of training camp, much to the relief of everyone who is considering drafting him. But until he signs a contract extension there remains the possibility that he might stage some sort of work-related action to protect his long-term interests. Combined with his injury history, that’s just enough to ever so slightly ding an excellent all-around back on a run-first team who might otherwise push for top-two consideration.

6. Derrick Henry, Titans (7)

If it’s pretty neat that Kamara has caught exactly 81 passes in each of his three seasons, it’s fairly unnerving — at least from a PPR-league perspective — that Henry has caught just 74 total in four seasons. The 2019 rushing leader’s receptions have increased every year, for what it’s worth, and he’ll be playing for the first time without a veteran complement such as DeMarco Murray or Dion Lewis as the obvious choice on passing downs.

7. Joe Mixon, Bengals (9)

Let’s try this again, shall we? A popular pick to move into the upper tier among RBs last season, Mixon instead got off to a horrific start, averaging a microscopic 3.17 yards per carry and limping to RB32 status through his first eight games. The second half of the season (unfortunately including a Week 17 eruption that came waaaaay too late for most of owners) was a vastly different story, and it’s a reasonable bet that the guy who was the RB5 from Week 9 on more closely resembles the Mixon we’ll get this year.

8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs (10)

When Damien Williams opted out last week, the reaction of the fantasy community proved that you can’t spell “hysterics” without C-E-H. Edwards-Helaire is a first-round pick with what suddenly appears to be a clear path to a full-time workload in a Patrick Mahomes-led attack, but I can’t quite bring myself to rank him any higher, given that he’s not a physical freak in the Barkley mode — or the Jonathan Taylor mode, for that matter — and I’m generally knocking rookies down a notch or two this year.

9. Kenyan Drake, Cardinals (8)

Liberated from a Dolphins organization that never seemed to believe he could be an alpha back, Drake took that role and literally ran with it after a midseason trade to Arizona. He remains in that position, give or take some touch siphoning by Chase Edmonds and rookie Eno Benjamin, while the Cards should be more dangerous this season with the addition of WR DeAndre Hopkins and continued growth from QB Kyler Murray.

10. Miles Sanders, Eagles (9)

An injury to Jordan Howard was just what Philadelphia’s second-round pick last year needed to show what he could do, resulting in an RB4 showing for Weeks 11-16. Howard is in Miami these days and wasn’t really replaced in Philly, leaving Sanders ample opportunity to show off his three-down skill set.

11. Nick Chubb, Browns (9)

One of the league’s best ball-carriers, Chubb would be ranked much higher were it not for the pesky presence of Kareem Hunt, himself a highly talented back who ate into Chubb’s touches last year once he was activated from an eight-game suspension. There should be enough work to go around this season on a team that likely will try to play a ball-control style under new coach Kevin Stefanski.

12. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (6)

The only RB taken in the first round of last year’s draft, Jacobs showed it wasn’t a wasted pick by the team formerly based in Oakland. To make the leap into the upper echelon of fantasy RBs, he will have to greatly increase his pass-catching role (20 receptions as a rookie). While that could happen, it doesn’t bode well that the Raiders gave an extension to third-down back Jalen Richard and used a third-round draft pick on the versatile Lynn Bowden out of Kentucky.

13. Aaron Jones, Packers (5)

So how much playing time, exactly, does Green Bay plan on giving second-round pick A.J. Dillon? The bet here is that he’s more of a threat to displace Jamaal Williams as the Packers’ No. 2 back. Although Dillon could contribute to a big drop for Jones from the 19 touchdowns he score last year, Jones will remain the team’s clear top back in 2020.

14. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (10)

No one is overlooking this undrafted Western State (Co.) product anymore and after he torched defenses while Melvin Gordon was holding out last season, the Chargers let Gordon go in free agency. The team also waved bye-bye to dump-off pass aficionado Philip Rivers and its offense could look a lot different (not to mention worse, quite possibly) with Tyrod Taylor or, at some point, first-round pick Justin Herbert at QB.

AD

15. James Conner, Steelers (8)

It was just two years ago that Conner finished as the RB6 and after a disastrous 2019 for Pittsburgh’s offense, Ben Roethlisberger and his surgically repaired elbow are back to right the ship. It’s not hard to envision Conner returning to a workhorse role, but it seems equally likely that the Steelers use their depth at RB to see if he can get through a full season for the first time in his career.

16. Chris Carson, Seahawks (6)

Even with the signing of Carlos Hyde and the drafting of another RB, DeeJay Dallas, in the fourth round, Carson is “the guy,” as Hyde put it, in Seattle. Rashaad Penny is lurking, but he likely won’t be able to contribute until midseason as he recovers from major knee surgery, while Carson looks to expand his role in the receiving game (37 catches in 2019).

17. Melvin Gordon, Broncos (8)

In giving Gordon a two-year, $16 million contract with $13.5 million fully guaranteed, Denver is clearly expecting to get the player who was a top-10 fantasy back from 2016 through 2018. Gordon can be expected to slot in as the Broncos’ lead back, with Phillip Lindsay more likely to spell him on early downs than in passing situations.

18. Todd Gurley, Falcons (10)

To those with enough nerve to pass up a RB in the first couple of rounds, Gurley may look like an extremely tempting roll of the dice. Coming off a 14-touchdown season with the Rams and seemingly without significant competition in his first year in Atlanta, it could just be a matter of how well Gurley’s iffy knees hold up.

19. David Johnson, Texans (8)

No one apart from Bill O’Brien thought the trade that sent Hopkins packing and brought in a possibly washed-up Johnson was a good idea, but the opinion of the Houston coach/GM is really the only one that matters. As such, Johnson figures to get touches to spare, both on the ground and through the air.

20. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (7)

This could be a hold-your-nose pick for those intent on taking an RB in the Rounds 3-4 range, as Fournette has shown he wasn’t worth the No. 4 overall pick in 2017. That kind of draft capital has led Jacksonville to feed the LSU star to the point where he had 76 receptions on a head-scratching 100 targets last season. In a going-nowhere season this year, the team would be well-advised to start exploring other options.

21. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (7)

As noted, I’m mostly assuming that rookies will take longer than usual this year to get up to speed, and Taylor has an incumbent starter in Marlon Mack with whom to contend, as well as a passing-downs specialist in Nyheim Hines. But, man, Taylor looks like a special prospect. He also gets to run behind a top-notch offensive line, so I wouldn’t blame anyone for drafting him much higher than this.

22. Mark Ingram II, Ravens (8)

Baltimore spent a second-round pick on J.K. Dobbins to eventually replace the 30-year-old Ingram, but it probably won’t happen this year (rookies, virtual offseason, rinse, repeat). Ingram may be in his 10th season, but after not being heavily used early in his career he showed no decline in 2019, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and 9.5 yards per reception. He’s as good a bet to score double-digit touchdowns as anyone left at this point in drafts.

23. Le’Veon Bell, Jets (11)

New York beefed up its bedraggled offensive line and has QB Sam Darnold entering his third season, but that might only take Gang Green from awful to lousy. Still around is Adam Gase, the much-maligned coach who reportedly never wanted Bell in the first place. A trade from the rebuilding Jets to a better team with a sudden need at RB could be the best hope for the former Steelers standout to return to fantasy glory.

24. Raheem Mostert, Giants (11)

The 49ers reacted to Mostert’s trade demand in July by sweetening his existing contract. While Coach Kyle Shanahan prefers a spread-the-wealth backfield, Mostert is set to cement his status as first among equals. The team doesn’t have quite as many mouths to feed after the offseason trade of Matt Breida, leaving Mostert and Tevin Coleman looking to be well ahead of Jerick McKinnon, who hasn’t played since 2017 and was never a top option, and role player Jeff Wilson.

25. David Montgomery, Bears (11)

26. Kareem Hunt, Browns (9)

27. D’Andre Swift, Lions (5)

28. Cam Akers, Rams (9)

29. Devin Singletary, Bills (11)

30. James White, Patriots (6)

31. Derrius Guice, Washington (8)

32. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos (8)

33. J.K. Dobbins, Ravens (8)

34. Tevin Coleman, Giants (11)

35. Jordan Howard, Dolphins (11)

36. Tarik Cohen, Bears (11)

37. Matt Breida, Dolphins (11)

38. Kerryon Johnson, Lions (5)

39. Zack Moss, Bills (11)

40. Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers (13)

41. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (10)

42. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals (8)

43. Latavius Murray, Saints (6)

44. Boston Scott, Eagles (9)

45. DeAndre Washington, Chiefs (10)

46. Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Buccaneers (13)

47. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (7)

48. Sony Michel, Patriots (6)

49. Duke Johnson, Texans (8)

50. Marlon Mack, Colts (7)

51. A.J. Dillon, Packers (5)

52. Darrell Henderson, Rams (9)

53. Damien Harris, Patriots (6)

54. Nyheim Hines, Colts (7)

55. Darrynton Evans, Titans (7)

56. Antonio Gibson, Washington (8)

57. Devonta Freeman, free agent

58. Joshua Kelley, Chargers (10)

59. Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars (7)