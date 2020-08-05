A single game is hardly a sample size, but Washington looked like it finally settled in Wednesday in a 107-98 loss to Philadelphia. It was their fourth straight loss at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, but perhaps their best team-wide outing yet. The Wizards weathered a disjointed first half to stay within reach of the 76ers until Joel Embiid took off with a dominant fourth quarter, yet even then, Washington showed sparks of life late.

AD

AD

Embiid led all scorers with 30 points, making 11 of 20 attempts from the floor and pulling in 11 rebounds.

The Wizards’ bright spots came yet again from Jerome Robinson, Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. Robinson had 19 points off the bench in an aggressive, reasonably efficient showing, making five of his 11 field goal attempts one game after Washington Coach Scott Brooks said he needed to see more makes from the young guard.

Bryant had 19 points and a team-high 10 rebounds, standing his ground going up against Philadelphia’s more polished big men. Brown had 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists, flaunting his passing ability perhaps above all else.

AD

Washington came out to another tepid start and couldn’t find rhythm on offense early. Robinson stepped up just as he did in Monday’s loss to the Pacers, getting to the free throw line often and leading the team with 11 points at halftime.

AD

Rui Hachimura scored only one point in the first half going up against Philadelphia’s sturdier bigs — the rookie forward grabbed eight rebounds but faded into the background on offense with eight points — and Bryant flailed early as well, making just one of six field goal attempts.

After halftime, the Wizards jogged back onto the court looking like they’d been shocked to attention. They played with energy on defense — down two with just over eight minutes left in the quarter, three bodies were around the rim eager to collect the rebound off a missed layup from Embiid. Isaac Bonga grabbed it, starting point guard Ish Smith let fly with a corner three on the other end and despite a miss, Brown lunged for the offensive rebound and was able to sink a short-range jumper to tie the game at 58.

AD

Washington strung together a handful of defensive stops and even grabbed a lead until Embiid took control with just over a minute left. He closed the third quarter on a seven-point streak that put Philadelphia ahead for good, even as forward Ben Simmons left the court with an apparent left knee injury.