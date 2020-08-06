Traditionally, Virginia and Virginia Tech have played the day after Thanksgiving in the final ACC regular game for both schools in the showdown for the Commonwealth Cup.
Virginia ended a series-long 15-game skid to the Hokies, at the time ranked 24th in the College Football Playoff, last season with a 38-30 victory at Scott Stadium behind quarterback Bryce Perkins’s 475 yards of total offense.
The Cavaliers get a week off before traveling to Death Valley to face Clemson, the College Football Playoff champion in 2018 and ’16. The Tigers most recently defeated Virginia, 62-17, in the ACC championship game Dec. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Four of Virginia’s first five conference games are on the road before the Cavaliers host North Carolina, Louisville and Duke. Two weeks after facing the Blue Devils, Virginia plays a road game against Florida State, which is heading into its first season under new coach Mike Norvell.
Senior day for the Cavaliers is Dec. 5 against Boston College.
Virginia opens the season with its only nonconference game, facing Virginia Military Institute Sept. 11 in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers had been scheduled to begin the season with a prime time matchup against Georgia Sept. 7 in Atlanta before the outbreak compelled several Power Five conferences to revamp their schedules.
The Cavaliers’ roster, particularly on offense, will look much different from last season following the departures of a host of significant contributors, most notably Perkins, who set school records for total offense during his two years as the starter.
Perkins directed Virginia to the ACC Coastal Division title and an Orange Bowl berth, both firsts in program history.
Brennan Armstrong served as Perkins’s backup last season and is in line to take over as the starter. The left-handed sophomore has attempted 25 passes in his brief career.
