By midday, 42 players either finished or stood under par at TPC Harding Park, a departure from what might have been had the not-so-distant Pacific Ocean opted to hurl some anger. So many players had good numbers that they included a Scheffler and a Schauffele, two Johnsons (Zach, Dustin), names that popped up again from yesteryear (Jason Day, Martin Kaymer), Tiger Woods and, of course, Brooks Koepka.

Koepka, carrying around the rare distinction of twice-defending champion, mixed six birdies with two bogeys that included a 12-foot save on No. 1 (his ninth hole), and came in with an ominous 4-under-par 66, one behind the sole leader, Day. The party in second place with Koepka brimmed with eight dudes, including major winners Justin Rose and Kaymer, plus Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

AD

AD

The 24-year-old former of those last two, Scheffler, playing only his fourth major, and the 26-year-old latter has crammed six top-six finishes into 11 majors so far, making an eventual major win seem as likely as something so rare should seem. Both joined the seemingly everybody having enjoyment.

There was a slew of guys in third place at 3-under par, including 2019 and reigning U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland plus the ever-present Tony Finau, and a small horde at 2 under, including 2019 and reigning Masters champion Woods, and 2019 and reigning British Open champion Shane Lowry.

Whew.

Day, the 2015 champion at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, led the way with that 5-under 65, a reminder he got here off top-10 finishes in Columbus, Columbus again and then Memphis. Coming off three years of 12 majors without major contention but also without any precipitous decline, the Australian former No. 1 saw reason to “feel like the game is slowly coming around, the confidence is coming around, because I’m starting to see the results.”

Kaymer, the 2010 champion also at Whistling Straits, and the man who manhandled the 2014 U.S. Open by eight shots at Pinehurst, had gone 21 long majors with one top-10 finish. Then he had spent a lot of the pandemic lockdown back home in Germany “trying to help my dad at the house. We built a terrace, stuff like that.” But he got here to the Monterey Cypress trees and to a balm of a course, saying, “Expectations were very low, to be honest, because I really didn’t know where my game was at.”

AD

AD

At the par-5 No. 4, it was at 297 yards to the green, and then it was at 47 feet for an eagle, which happened.

Koepka has had a trying year but once again found a major soothing rather than trying. His bogey save on No. 1 came after misadventures into a lousy lie in the right rough and a bunker guarding the green from the front right. It looked like a one-round summation of the confidence of a 30-year-old with the great but quirky record of four major and three non-major titles.

He had outlined his major outlook coming in, much as he had at the 2019 PGA at Bethpage on Long Island, which he won.