Players are required to wear face masks while in the dugout or bullpen, something its operations manual had not stipulated before. Since games have begun, most players have not worn masks in the dugout and have been shown exchanging high fives, failing to observe social distancing and spitting. The memo also indicates that umpires must wear face masks at all times, unless they cannot do their jobs.
Each team’s compliance officer will enforce protocols, which require players and staff to wear face coverings at all times in hotels and in public places, including on team buses and airplanes. While on the road, teams were told to provide a large private room or ballroom where staff and players can get food and maintain social distancing. Players who want to leave the team hotel must get approval from their compliance officer.
Teams are being told to limit the size of their traveling parties to essential personnel and to have unoccupied rows on team buses and to maintain distance seating on flights.
Teams were told to provide covered outdoor spaces and to have areas where players for both teams can maintain social distance during weather delays. Players will be told to use those areas rather than hanging out in clubhouses.
During homestands, players and staff are prohibited from going to places where groups of people gather, like bars or malls.