The ACC allows for one nonconference game, but that must be played in the home state of the ACC team. Navy and Notre Dame were originally scheduled to play in Ireland, then the game was moved to Annapolis for Labor Day weekend.

Navy announced Thursday an agreement to play BYU on Sept. 7 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for a nationally televised game on ESPN. The contract between Navy and Notre Dame has been extended through 2032.

“Obviously, many will be disappointed that our long-standing competitive streak with Notre Dame will be interrupted due to the scheduling circumstances imposed by the pandemic,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we have created an exciting and anticipated matchup in Annapolis with one of college football’s storied programs in BYU. This game will bring great national exposure for the Naval Academy, Annapolis, our state and Navy football.

“Although attendance in our stadium will be regulated and greatly reduced with fan welfare and social distancing guidelines in effect, a national television audience will enjoy watching two of college football’s most storied programs kick off the season in a prime time environment.”

Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo added on a video conference, “Initially that was a downer. It was a big game for our program, we love playing against them. Things just changed quickly.”

The fall meeting will be the third time Navy and BYU face each other on the football field, with the first coming in the 1978 Holiday Bowl — a 23-16 Navy win. BYU beat Navy, 31-10, at Annapolis in 1989. There will be a return game played in Provo, Utah, with the date to be determined.

Niumatalolo is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and BYU is a private university that was founded and continues to be supported by the church. Niumatalolo was offered the BYU job in 2015, but he declined and Kalani Sitake was eventually hired. His son, Va’a Niumatalolo, played linebacker at BYU and is currently on the Navy staff.

“Navy plays great football and we have the utmost appreciation and respect for all of the sacrifices the members of the military academies make on all of our behalf,” Sitake said in a statement. “Ken is a great football coach and a personal friend who I have known since I was young and always admired both as a person and as a coach. We are looking forward to the matchup.”

Niumatalolo credited Gladchuk for securing the game on short notice and said he preferred the BYU game to other options. The most important factors were finding a quality team with a national brand that he trusted to practice safe habits to prevent the spread of covid-19. BYU fit the bill as Niumatalolo is close with their coaching staff and both he and Sitake spent some childhood years living in Laie, Hawaii. Niumatalolo said BYU staff member Jack Damuni was his childhood best friend and added that his son’s brother in-law plays for the team.

Navy has a full slate of AAC games scheduled, plus contests against BYU, Air Force and Army. BYU, however, continues to rework its schedule after six games were cancelled. Like Notre Dame, BYU is an independent and was left twisting in the wind as many conferences mandated league-only schedules.

“I know their program," Niumatalolo said. "I know their guys are going to be safe and they’re going to be healthy and tested. Obviously, I know Kalani. He’s a great man, a great coach.

"With all that said, mine was just a suggestion. ... I brought up BYU because I thought they fit everything we were looking for, then Chet went to work.”