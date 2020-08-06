On the Big Ten coaches’ call Monday, Harbaugh reportedly accused the Buckeyes of violating an NCAA rule forbidding on-field instruction before Friday. Harbaugh cited a photo he said showed Ohio State assistant coach Al Washington working recently with linebackers, per Bucknuts.com, to which Day reportedly retorted, “How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?”

AD

ESPN cited a source in confirming the Bucknuts.com report that later on Monday, Day told his team that Michigan had better hope for a mercy rule because his Buckeyes are “going to hang 100 on them.”

AD

On Tuesday, two Buckeyes stars said they wanted their squad to “beat the brakes off” the Wolverines.

“To be honest, I don’t really care when we play The Team Up North,” quarterback Justin Fields said (via elevenwarriors.com), in comments echoed by offensive lineman Wyatt Davis. “I just want to play them and, my answer is simple, really just beat the brakes off them, for real. That’s all I have to say.”

For the first time since 1942, Michigan and Ohio State won’t be squaring off in the final game of the regular season. Instead, with the Big Ten going with a conference-only schedule amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the bitter rivals will play in Columbus on Oct. 24, four weeks before the end of the season.

AD

Ohio State might not be able to reach the century mark in that contest, but it has racked up a total of 118 points in its past two games against Michigan, both lopsided Buckeyes wins. The Wolverines have lost eight straight to OSU going back to 2011, with Day taking over from Urban Meyer last year. Harbaugh was hired by Michigan in 2015.

AD

With a victory this October, Ohio State can tie a record for the longest winning streak by either team, set by Michigan from 1901 to 1909. The schools first played in 1897, and while the Wolverines hold the all-time edge at 58-51-6, the Buckeyes have dominated the series of late, with just one Michigan win in the past 16 years.

Harbaugh has made something of a habit of getting under the skin of opposing coaches going back to his 2007-2010 stint at Stanford, when he needled then-Southern Cal coach Pete Carroll. After coaching the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 through 2014 and making a Super Bowl appearance, Harbaugh returned to his alma mater.

AD

In 2016, Harbaugh got into a tiff with Alabama’s Nick Saban after taking shots at two other since-departed SEC coaches, Mississippi’s Hugh Freeze and Tennessee’s Butch Jones. Later that year, Harbaugh declared that rumors of him leaving for another NFL job were being spread by rival coaches, whom he referred to as “enemies” and “jive turkeys.”

AD

While paying a compliment last year to Day’s predecessor and former boss at Ohio State, Harbaugh couldn’t resist getting in a dig.

“Urban Meyer’s had a winning record, a really phenomenal record everywhere he’s been,” Harbaugh said. “But also, controversy follows everywhere he’s been.”

On Thursday, Day was asked about the reported dust-up with Harbaugh earlier in the week.

“I appreciate the question, but I’d rather not answer that right now,” the Ohio State coach replied (via ESPN).