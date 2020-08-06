The Wake Forest sophomore had lost two straight holes before clinching at No. 17.

“There’s something in her that I noticed since she was little,” Brenda Corrie Kuehn, who accompanied Rachel to Rockville this week, said of her daughter. “That she has a lot of grit and is very competitive, and she hates to lose, so that is her personality. She’s very much self-motivated and kind of an overachiever.”

AD

AD

So too was Brenda in many ways during her college and professional golf career. The inductee in the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame played in nine U.S. Opens, 16 U.S. Women’s Amateurs and 15 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateurs, finishing runner-up in 1995.

But her most physically taxing achievement came at her final U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles in 2001, when Brenda was more than eight months pregnant with Rachel.

Brenda’s obstetrician advised against playing in the event, but she pushed through the first two rounds anyway, despite at times having to back away from her tee shot because of contractions.

One week later, Rachel was born.

“I like to say I played in the U.S. Open,” Rachel Kuehn said. “It’s such a cool story, and to see the pictures of her and my dad that week, I have no idea how she did that. How do you swing a golf club when you’re eight months pregnant? I have no idea, but I’m hoping one day I might have a chance to qualify for the U.S. Open.

AD

AD

“Maybe then it will come full circle, I guess.”

Kuehn, 19, certainly has the pedigree and repertoire of golf shots to do so, having won the North & South Amateur last month at storied Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, N.C., roughly 245 miles from the family’s home in Asheville, N.C.

In the first event of her college career, she won the ANNIKA Intercollegiate by five strokes and helped lead the top-ranked Demon Deacons to the team title in what’s considered the most highly regarded tournament in Division I women’s golf.

Kuehn fired rounds of 67 and 69 to finish at 13 under one week after failing to qualify for the lineup in Wake Forest’s season-opening tournament.

AD

“I’ve been playing well this summer, been hitting the ball well and been converting birdies with my putter,” she said. “I’m really confident where my game’s at, and hopefully that can continue for the next week, and in the next year and year’s to come.”

AD

Her ascent in golf came rapidly after Rachel and her mother had a discussion in eighth grade. Rachel was playing tennis and golf on the junior circuit, and Brenda suggested she pick one.

"I said, ‘You’re competing against kids doing nothing but tennis and nothing but golf, and you’re still in both,’ ” Brenda said. “You can do that and just play high school and go to college sports, or you can choose one, but it’s time.

AD

“She cried because she loved both, and she thought about it, thought about it, and she came back and said, ‘I think I’m going to choose golf.’ ”

Even though her mother left Wake Forest as one of the most decorated athletes in school history, Rachel’s decision to attend the school, which is also her father’s alma mater, was far from a foregone conclusion, at least when she first began exploring college choices.

AD

Virginia and Notre Dame, according to Brenda, were among the final contenders, but the Wake Forest coaching staff had been following Rachel for some time. So Brenda persuaded Rachel to visit the school as a courtesy. Rachel begrudgingly agreed.

AD

From almost the moment she first set foot on campus, Rachel said she knew Wake Forest was the ideal fit, producing another “I told you so” moment for her mother.

“We bring out the best in each other, but we also have a little bit of a rivalry,” Rachel said of her and her mother. “We talk trash, but it’s fun. Someone asked me what it’s like chasing down her accolades. I get excited every time I have a chance to do something that she hasn’t done because the list is so long.

“It’s a mutual respect that we have for each other.”