His practice time with the new putter may have paid immediate dividends, as Woods sank a six-foot birdie putt on his first hole Thursday at TPC Harding Park. Three holes later, he rolled in another birdie putt from around 30 feet, sending him into an early tie atop the leader board at 2 under par.

According to ESPN commentator Curtis Strange, Woods had the new putter in his bag Thursday.

Woods missed a number of putts from short distances last month at the Memorial, his first tournament since the PGA Tour’s return from its coronavirus-induced hiatus. He also had trouble with his notoriously wonky back, which caused him discomfort during the tournament. The new, longer putter is a way for him to avoid further back issues.

“I asked him about the putter switch,” Steve Stricker, one of Woods’s closest pro golf confidants and someone who has helped Woods and other pro golfers with their putting over the years, told ESPN on Wednesday. “It’s basically the same putter with a bit more flexibility. He’s able to change the weights around a little bit, but the length is the difference.

“He’s got a little more length on there, and that’s just so he can practice a little bit more without back pain. That’s what excites him the most is that he was able to put in a lot of time with this putter, and watching him putt, it looked exactly the same to me. He rolled the ball great.”

The original Scotty Cameron putter was in Woods’s bag for his past three PGA Tour wins, at the 2018 Tour Championship, 2019 Masters and 2020 Zozo Championship. He used a Nike putter starting in 2010 and briefly tried out a TaylorMade model in 2018, after his return from a hiatus caused mainly by his back problems. Woods almost broke out the putter he plans to use this week in San Francisco at last year’s British Open before deciding against the switch (he missed the cut anyway).

Woods finished in a tie for 68th — last among players who made the cut — at the Genesis Invitational in February, his last tournament before the PGA Tour went on hiatus because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. He lost 8.02 strokes putting, his worst showing on the greens in recent memory. Then, on his way to a tie for 40th at the Memorial, he ranked 56th in strokes gained putting.

“I think I need to work on my putting a bit and clean that up,” Woods said after his final round.