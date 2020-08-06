The Hokies’ game against Virginia on Sept. 19 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., marks the earliest the contentious in-state rivals will play one another since 1987.
Traditionally, Virginia and Virginia Tech have played the day after Thanksgiving in the final ACC regular game for both schools in the showdown for the Commonwealth Cup. The Hokies have won 19 of the past 21 games against Virginia.
Virginia Tech had its 15-game winning streak in the series, the longest for either school, end last season when the Cavaliers completed a 39-30 victory at Scott Stadium behind quarterback Bryce Perkins’s 475 yards of total offense.
The Hokies’ game against visiting Clemson on Dec. 5 will be the teams’ first meeting since 2017, when the Tigers also visited Lane Stadium. The Tigers won the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2016 and are the reigning ACC champions after having throttled Virginia, 62-17, in the conference title game.
Virginia Tech opens the season Sept. 12 at home against North Carolina State and plays its lone nonconference opponent, Liberty, on Nov. 7 in Blacksburg. The game against Liberty had been slated to take place in Lynchburg, Va., until the outbreak compelled ACC schools to alter their schedules.
It marks the second time the Flames and Virginia Tech have played since 2016, the first season under Hokies Coach Justin Fuente after he replaced the legendary Frank Beamer.
Liberty, meantime, has second-year coach Hugh Freeze, who previously was the head coach at Mississippi.
The Hokies have two open dates this season, Sept. 26 and Nov. 28.
The guidelines for attendance at Lane Stadium this season remain unclear, although the school indicated in a statement it would be releasing information on the next steps for season ticket holders and Hokie Club members within the next 10 days.
