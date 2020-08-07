“Well, I’ve got no expectations actually,” he said, “because you know, last few months, stay at home doing nothing” because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He ranks 114th in the world and got here on one of those “special invites” the PGA of American dispenses. He arrived at the PGA Tour only for the Memorial in Ohio in mid-July, then missed a cut there and finished tied for 75th in Memphis. Asked what had clicked in his game, he deadpanned, “Nothing, really.” Told he had expressed no confidence coming in, he said, “Yeah, I didn’t even [think] I could play like this this week, especially, like you said, got no confidence.” He ambled toward the weekend saying of preparation, “Well, I don’t even know what I’m going to do.”

It’s another beautiful tale of the placid lunacy of golf.

It also furnished the coming weekend with a loud possibility, that the list of countries that have produced men’s major winners might budge from 20 to 21 and rope in the country most populous (China). Further, Li will play in a cap that notes in large letters one of his sponsors, WeChat, the conversation app President Trump just signed an executive order to ban. “I don’t know. Who knows,” Li said of the geopolitics.

It also tethers back to two moments in the middle of 2017, for which Li became noted among those with dimpled brains.

The first would be one of the most telltale episodes in the six-century history of golf, coming around No. 11 at the 2017 French Open, when Li hurled his putter into the pond, and a woman waded in looking for it, and the woman turned out to be his mother, who hadn’t realized she would find the putter in two pieces. As fellow player Tyrell Hatton tweeted then, “I don’t think I’ll ever see a player’s mum trying to rescue a snapped putter from a pond again.” Li used a sand wedge to putt thereafter.

The second came only weeks later, at the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in England. In that closing round Li felt nervous when paired with the four-time major winner Ernie Els, yet shot 63, birdieing the last four holes and then saying, as golf’s eccentricity struck again: “But for some reason since hole No. 8, I just started holing everything.” Informed then by Bob Harig of ESPN.com that a finish in the top four that day would qualify him for the 2018 Masters, Li said, “Wow, that’s big gift.”

“And he had a nice attitude,” Els said. “And I could see he wasn’t backing off. You see some guys get a little scared, but he kept going. So it was really special to see.”

Even a 63 from a 21-year-old, though, got buried that Sunday beneath the meandering carnival of the champion, Jordan Spieth, who overcame misadventures in the hills to hold off Matt Kuchar. Yet the final leader board showed that Li did wind up alone in third, and did play that 2018 Masters, and did finish a respectable tied for 32nd.

He has played every major since, and 12 all told counting this, with the highest finish a tie for 16th at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, but said Birkdale still might hold some value. “It’s a long time ago,” he began, but added, “Yeah, definitely good to have that experience in my mind, and definitely will help to play the next two rounds.”

Having gone 67-65 to open the first men’s golf major in 13 months, Li says he has “pretty much hit all in the right spot” and cited “a lot (of) good lies in the rough.” In birdieing Nos. 1, 2, 5, 9 and 10 on Friday, then closing with eight tidy pars, he hit four of 14 fairways but 14 of 18 greens. Soon, he walked off in the midday sun in the quiet of another spectator-less event, his place atop a packed leader board both unforeseen and compelling.