Jakub Vrana, who has five shot attempts through two games, was gifted two clear breakaway attempts in both round robin games, but still couldn’t flip one past either Andrei Vasilevskiy or Brian Elliott.

Even when Evgeny Kuznetsov looked to be in postseason form, scoring both in the exhibition game and the game against Tampa Bay, he appeared to be benched in the last half of the third period of Washington’s game against the Flyers. His last shift came with 11:23 left in the third period, when Kuznetsov was caught standing in front of the net for Scott Laughlin’s second goal of the night.

“There is definitely certain areas that we can be better,” Vrana said regarding offensive opportunities. “Use each other a little bit more. We have been creating some chances. They didn’t go in for us so far, definitely we could be more effective. It is just the start for us right now. We getting better and I know with our group we are going to feel more comfortable and more confidence in the next games coming up here.”

The Capitals’ top six, which is the same top six as the 2018 Stanley Cup-winning team, has yet to find their rhythm, and the result has been a lack of offensive chances. Additionally, with so many undisciplined penalties at the start of Thursday’s game against the Flyers, the Capitals’ recorded their first shot nine minutes into the contest. The team that is built on so much offensive firepower has gone flat.

It’s an eerily similar to the Capitals’ play shortly before the league’s coronavirus shutdown, when Washington underachieved. In early March, the Capitals lost to the Philadelphia Flyers in a game with Metropolitan Division ramifications. And in late February, Washington fell to the last-place New Jersey Devils. Now, five months later, the Capitals offense is lacking and with undisciplined play on both sides of the ice, the team is struggling to create opportune chances.

“[In the summer] no one is really playing for real and then you get out here and it is a lot harder,” T.J. Oshie said Thursday night. “You have to work a lot harder to score goals. You got to work harder to get in position to score goals and things happen a lot faster so we definitely need more offense. If not goals then at least chances and momentum from the top six here.”

Despite their recent struggles, many in hockey continue to praise Washington, which has veteran leadership and experience. That group includes Tampa Bay Coach Jon Cooper, who called the Capitals “outstanding.”

“I thought the Capitals were a sleeping giant [before the pause] … that is an amazing array of firepower and talent,” NBC analyst Pierre McGuire said earlier in the week. “I think they really do have a legitimate chance. The things about it is that nobody knows the matchups and nobody knows how everyone is going to respond after the break, which makes it a little bit more difficult, but I think Washington is a legitimate contender, a big time contender.”

The Capitals have relied on their depth players to produce in the first two round robin matchups; Richard Panik scored in a shootout loss to Tampa Bay and Travis Boyd had a third-period goal against the Flyers.

Panik was on a roll before the pause, with his move to fourth line giving the Capitals a needed boost. He played seven regular season games on the fourth line, where he was bumped after Ilya Kovalchuk arrived in Washington in late February. In that time, he ranked second on the team in points, trailing only Ovechkin.