Guice turned himself in at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center at roughly 5 p.m. He was handcuffed in the parking lot of the facility before being taken inside.

Guice has hired Peter D. Greenspun, a prominent criminal attorney in Northern Virginia whose past clients include D.C. sniper John Allen Muhammad and sportscaster Marv Albert.

AD

Greenspun, who was seen entering the jail shortly after Guice’s arrest, declined to comment as he left.

AD

Guice was not in attendance at Washington’s training camp practice on Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Washington selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft after the running back fell out of the first round due to questions about his maturity and durability. At the time, the team felt it had gotten a bargain — a gifted runner from Baton Rouge, La. who had starred at his hometown LSU. But a promising professional career was derailed in Washington’s first preseason game that summer when he tore the ACL in his left knee following his first big run.

AD

Guice recovered and started last year’s season-opener at Philadelphia, only to tear the meniscus in his right knee and miss the next eight games. He returned in November and played well in a four-week stretch that included rushing 10 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-21 victory over Carolina. He sprained the medial collateral ligament in his knee during a Dec. 8 loss at Green Bay and sat out the rest of the season as a precaution.

AD

Off the field, he has become a favorite of fans who remain intrigued by his talent and for his Twitter feed on which he has detailed his comebacks from injuries and offered public invitations to play video games with him.

As of Friday, it appeared as though Guice had deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

AD

Guice also has been open about a difficult childhood that included the 2003 murder of his father Derrick Keith Guice, who was shot dead at a Denny’s in Baton Rouge following an argument with another man inside the restaurant. On Aug. 2, Guice tweeted “RIP Pops” with a heart emoji.

Though Guice was cleared to play this summer and has appeared to be healthy as Washington’s training camp begins, he faces a stiff battle for the playing time that once seemed assured. In addition to Adrian Peterson, who was signed following Guice’s injury in 2018, Guice is battling with newcomers Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson as well as Bryce Love, a 2019 draft pick who missed last season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Greenspun has worked on numerous high-profile cases, including representing Muhammad in his capital murder trial and Albert on sodomy charges in 1997.