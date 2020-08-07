Skaggs was found unresponsive in his Southlake, Tex. hotel room the morning of July 1, 2019, with the Angels in town to face the Texas Rangers. A toxicology report released by the Tarrant County, Tex., medical examiner’s office the next month listed Skaggs’s cause of death as “mixed ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents,” meaning the pitcher choked on his vomit while in bed. It was later determined Skaggs would not have died if fentanyl had not been in his system. The Drug Enforcement Administration defines fentanyl as “a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine.”

Investigators found a number of pills in Skaggs’s hotel room, including one blue pill marked M/30, which resembled a 30-milligram oxycodone tablet and had been laced with fentanyl. The DEA determined Kay allegedly distributed the blue M/30 pills, also known as “Blue Boys,” to Skaggs and others at Angels Stadium with regularity.

Kay allegedly told a colleague he visited Skaggs in his hotel room the night of his death after originally telling law enforcement he hadn’t seen Skaggs since hotel check-in earlier that day. Skaggs’s phone records showed text messages from June 30, suggesting he asked Kay to bring pills to his room later that evening. Hotel key card records revealed Kay’s hotel door was opened at 11:29 the night of June 30, and Skaggs’s was opened at 11:38 p.m.

The Angels issued a statement following Friday’s findings, saying they’ve complied with the investigation and launched their own independent inquiry.

“We learned that there was unacceptable behavior inconsistent with our code of conduct, and we took steps to address it,” the statement said. “Our investigation also confirmed that no one in management was aware, or informed, of any employee providing opioids to any player, nor that Tyler was using opioids.

“As we try to heal from the loss of Tyler, we continue to work with authorities as they complete their investigation.”

Kay reportedly told federal investigators last year that two Angels officials were aware of Skaggs’s drug use well before his death and named five other Angels players who he believed used opiates during their time with the team.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association announced in December that baseball would begin mandatory testing for opioids and cocaine in 2020. Players who test positive would be provided treatment and would only be disciplined if they refused treatment.

“Tyler Skaggs’s overdose — coming, as it did, in the midst of an ascendant baseball career — should be a wake-up call: No one is immune from this deadly drug, whether sold as a powder or hidden inside an innocuous-looking tablet,” U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said. “Suppressing the spread of fentanyl is a priority for the Department of Justice.”

In the Angels’ first home game after Skaggs’s death, the entire club wore No. 45 Skaggs jerseys, his mother, Debbie, delivered a perfect strike for the game’s ceremonial first pitch and pitchers Taylor Cole and Felix Pena threw a combined no-hitter in a 13-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. It was the day before Skaggs’s birthday.