“First we went back and did some studies from last fall about what was the actual contact time for certain positions during a two-hour practice,” Fuente said during a video conference call with reporters. “Obviously last fall we didn’t know anything about covid, so we weren’t taking any precautions. But what was the actual face-to-face, six-foot contact during fall camp for a given practice at particular positions? I was personally shocked at how low those numbers actually were. I think everybody thinks, me included, that football is just played in a big pile, and it wasn’t like that.”

The data suggested close contact was “really minuscule,” Fuente said, for wide receivers, cornerbacks and safeties, and it increased marginally for players who regularly were closer to the football, most notably interior linemen on offense and defense.

Fuente indicated Miami’s Manny Diaz was the first coach he knew of to conduct such a study, and when Diaz provided the results to his fellow ACC coaches, Virginia Tech’s numbers fell right in line based on video review of a handful of practices last season.

“We can’t do anything about a receiver running down the field, a corner running down the field with a receiver,” Fuente said. “All the controlled stuff, we can control that part of it, but what part of actually playing football that we can’t control can we measure, so to speak?”

Then there is more uncharted territory in attempting to ensure players adhere to safety protocols while away from the football complex.

Those measures fell short for Caleb Farley, a standout cornerback for the Hokies who announced in a video posted to social media July 29 that he would opt out of this season. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound junior with NFL aspirations cited “uncertain health conditions and regulations and all other opt-outs going on in football right now.”

Farley’s mother died in 2018, and he added he “could not afford to lose another parent or loved one.” He wrote an essay for NBC Sports that indicated teammates were “going to Myrtle Beach, coming back to campus, and we weren’t getting tested.”

Virginia Tech responded by making available to the media Athletic Director Whit Babcock as well as Mark Rogers, the chief medical officer for the athletic department, to detail the school’s protocols regarding testing and preventing the spread of infection.

“I do not know if they went to Myrtle Beach or not,” Fuente said. “We’ve been meeting face-to-face with the kids for two weeks, and I haven’t tracked them. We’ve been trying to educate them on how serious this is. Caleb’s decision I think was a personal decision, a personal feeling.

“I can’t really speak to what he was talking about. When I read it, it was the first I knew about what he was saying. We have kids from all over the country that were at home. I couldn’t even take roll in our own weight room the first couple of weeks we were here.”