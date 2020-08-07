But then came a glimmer at the 18th, where Mahar deftly left a 15-foot birdie putt within a foot, and her opponent, Auburn’s Kaleigh Telfer, gestured for her to pick up her ball.

Back to the first tee they headed to begin extra holes, and although Mahar halved No. 1, a lengthy hiatus from competitive golf during the novel coronavirus pandemic, she conceded after the losing the match at the 20th, conspired to end her week at Woodmont Country Club.

“I haven’t played golf in so long since this whole thing has happened, so I don’t have much under-pressure experience,” said Mahar, seeded 56th in match play. “I guess I’ll just eat it and say I don’t have enough experience under pressure like that, and [Telfer] really turned it on at the end too.”

The native of Australia whose family moved to Phoenix when she was in her early teens has remained in Blacksburg, Va., since the outbreak shut down the spring season and much of fall competition as well, with the ACC recently announcing the cancellation of golf, among other sports.

Mahar had been set for a promising fall following a junior season that included winning her first college championship at the Princess Anne Invitational in Virginia Beach. She shot 7-under 203 to win by one stroke while helping the Hokies share their first team title.

Mahar was making her second appearance at the U.S. Women’s Amateur. In 2017, she missed the cut, shooting 21 over at San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, Cal. This time, Mahar advanced to match play after carding 5-over 149 in two rounds of stroke play.

“Emily played really well the first few holes,” said Telfer, who also won her round-of-16 match, upsetting Rachel Kuehn, 2 and 1. “I just said to my caddie that on hole 15, I’ve just got to win this hole, and then I’ve got something to work with. I managed to win that hole with a par, and then it just boosted the confidence.”

Mahar reached the round of 32 with a 1-up victory over Tennessee’s Micheala Williams, making consecutive pars at Nos. 10 and 11. She gave a hole back at the 187-yard par-3 16th when Telfer stuck her tee shot close and made the putt for birdie before halving the Nos. 17 and 18.

The 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur marked just the second tournament for Mahar since the outbreak. Last week she lost in the round of 16 at the North & South Women’s Amateur at storied Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, N.C., where many in the U.S. Women’s Amateur also participated.

Among the players finishing ahead of Mahar at the North & South were Kuehn, who won the championship match on the 21st hole; Rachel Heck, the medalist at this week’s U.S. Women’s Amateur; and Emilia Migliaccio, No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Kuehn, the No. 8 seed, never led in her match against Telfer, who had two birdies over four holes on the back nine to go 2-up with four to play. Telfer halved Nos. 15-17 to dispatch the Wake Forest sophomore and daughter of former LPGA Tour player Brenda Corrie Kuehn.

The other notable result from the round of 16 featured future college teammates Rose Zhang rallying to beat Heck, the No. 1 seed after shooting 4-under 140 during the first two rounds of stroke play.

Zhang, a Stanford commit, went 2-down after losing Nos. 9 and 10, squared the match with wins at Nos. 13 and 14 and trailed again with bogey-6 at the 15th, where she pulled her 3-wood off the tee and wasn’t able to get up and down.

But at the par-3 16th, a pure tee shot yielded a birdie putt while Heck, a high school senior who committed to the Cardinal as a freshman, made bogey. Zhang went ahead to stay with a birdie at the par-4 17th.

After the match, the two friends embraced and posed for pictures with family.

“Super tough because she’s an amazing friend, soon to be teammates,” Zhang, a high school senior, said of beating Heck. “During the round we were actually chatting since we haven’t seen each other in so long. This was a fun round even though it was quite a struggle.”