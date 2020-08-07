“In response to false and slanderous stories attributed to a paid for hire publication, Mr. Snyder has filed a defamation action in India, and an action in Los Angeles seeking to compel discovery in the United States to uncover the person(s) involved in the placement of these stories,” Rizwan Qureshi, one of Snyder’s attorneys, said in a written statement. “While Mr. Snyder understands that truthful criticism about the Washington Football Team comes with the territory of owning the team, malicious criminal allegations cross the line. He intends to hold all of those responsible for this defamation accountable, and will donate any proceeds recovered in the lawsuit to charity.”

The articles in question have been removed from the website. The news site’s top editor, in an emailed statement, denied outsiders paid for the articles and accused Snyder and his attorneys of sending hired men to intimidate their employees.

“MEAWW has never ever taken any payment for any articles, and we have a very strict policy against doing so,” wrote Dean Williams, editor in chief of MEAWW.

“Mr. Synder and his lawyers have indulged in a campaign of intimidation against our employees — both current and former — turning up on their doorsteps and demanding to know the name of the person who allegedly divulged information to us on Mr. Snyder in a culture of sustained bullying that left many of our staff shaken. This person does not exist because we have had NO contact with anyone."

Among the stories MEAWW published that Snyder found defamatory, according to the lawsuit, was one headlined, “Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder faces sex trafficking allegations; Internet says, ‘He was on Epstein’s list,” and another entitled, “#RedskinsScandal: Will Dan Snyder rename Washington Redskins the ‘Epsteins’?”

The stories were posted in the days before The Washington Post published a report detailing allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse by 15 former female team employees. None of the women cited in the Post story accused Snyder of sexual harassment.

During the week before the Post piece was published, the team fired two employees accused of sexual harassment — director of pro personnel Alex Santos and Richard Mann II, the assistant director of pro personnel — and a third, senior vice president and radio play-by-play announcer Larry Michael, abruptly resigned. The unusual timing of the personnel moves, which the team did not explain when they happened, prompted rampant speculation on social media sites.