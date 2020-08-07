They had a good chance Friday in their fifth game of the league’s restart with Zion Williamson sitting out the second half of a New Orleans Pelicans back-to-back. Still, the Wizards fell, 118-107, to log their fifth straight loss. The game officially eliminated Washington from playoff contention, meaning its final three games of the season will be a gantlet through Oklahoma City, Milwaukee and Boston to be played without stakes.

AD

AD

The Wizards haven't celebrated a win since March 10, the team's final game before the NBA shut down.

Coach Scott Brooks said that the Wizards’ last game showed his young roster is still learning how to win, and nothing was a better illustration of what he meant than Friday’s contest.

A strong start and slim halftime lead gave way to a disappointing third quarter in which the Pelicans got hot thanks to a bump from backup center Nicolo Melli. The Wizards fell apart on defense, and their shooting performance — and bench play — followed.

Hachimura led the team with a quiet 23 points, making 10 of 16 from the floor, and grabbed five rebounds. Bryant, proving capable once again of controlling the game for stretches at a time, had 22 points shooting 50 percent from the floor to go with eight rebounds. Troy Brown Jr. scored 20 and had a team-high 10 boards.

AD

AD

The issue in the third quarter was that Hachimura, Bryant and Brown couldn’t stay on court throughout.

Washington’s second unit looked colder than it has at any point since the restart, allowing Melli and Josh Hart, a Sidwell Friends graduate, to get hot in the third. Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 28 points and Brandon Ingram had 17, but with both bench units on the floor, the Pelicans were more organized.

Hachimura found the rhythm in the first half that’s eluded him for the past week, making 7 of 8 shot attempts for 15 points in 18 minutes. He and Bryant, who’s been the Wizards’ most consistent player of late, complimented each other well.