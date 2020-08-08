Friday afternoon, Athletic Director Joe Parker announced football activities would come to a halt.

“Today, we learned of some extremely troubling allegations of racism and verbal abuse from CSU’s athletic administration generally and in the football program specifically,” Parker said in a statement posted to the university’s athletics website. “Colorado State University is committed to being an anti-racist university, and we will not tolerate any behavior or climate that goes against that core value.”

AD

AD

The school announced an independent investigation into the program’s handling of covid-19 protocols after the Coloradoan reported on players and staff feeling uncomfortable with current procedures. That report alleged players had been told not to report symptoms and were threatened with a reduction in playing time if they were to quarantine, among other issues.

The school hired an outside law firm to carry out the investigation. On Friday, Parker and school president Joyce McConnell said the investigation would expand to include the second round of allegations.

“I am profoundly disturbed to hear of these new allegations, and I have already expanded the scope of the investigation,” McConnell said in a statement to the Coloradoan. “Colorado State University is an avowedly anti-racist university and an avowedly anti-racist community. We will not tolerate a climate that makes any member of this university community feel unwelcome or not valued. On the contrary, we will expose it and put an end to it immediately.”

AD

AD

Former Boston College coach Steve Addazio took over the program in December after Mike Bobo was fired at the end of the 2019 season. ESPN reported Friday that former Rams player and assistant coach Anthoney Hill said he was terminated as director of player development in December after expressing concerns about the hiring of Addazio.

In a letter written to Parker, Hill said Colorado State athletics had been corrupted by racial insensitivity and toxic masculinity.

“Also, bringing in a new head football coach who tells the graduate assistants within days of knowing them that he ‘doesn’t give a f--- about their feelings’ is contradictory to being ‘committed to the holistic development of student-athletes … and of crafting a culture where students thrive,’ ” Hill wrote, per ESPN.

AD

On Saturday, a group of Colorado State players tweeted a statement in support of Addazio, saying any allegations of racial abuse by the current staff were “patently untrue.”

“To the contrary, our experience since Coach Addazio’s first day has been positive, welcoming and focused on our development as student athletes,” it reads. “To be absolutely clear, we have not experienced any racially insensitive comments to our teammates from the athletic department or coaching staff.”

AD

The statement focuses on changes brought about by Addazio and his staff, saying the coach has established a strong culture and has the support of his seniors.

“It is clear to us the false allegations have been leveled by individuals who are not associated with our current football team,” the statement says. “The unfounded allegations from a disgruntled former coach and/or unnamed source is unfair, unjust, and creates the exact demeaning and painful wounds that can be caused by racism. Again, we do not practice, sweat, work, or study in a harmful culture.”

AD

Rams assistant Brian White tweeted a statement in support of Addazio on Saturday, saying the longtime coach “would never compromise the welfare of his players under any circumstances.”

“To even hint that he or the football team he leads is racist is shameful,” White said. “I have worked with and for Coach Addazio for 8 years and have lived his commitment to player welfare. This is the truth!”

AD

White also rejected claims that Addazio or the program were lax in its covid-19 procedures. Some players also publicly rebuked Tuesday’s report on the team’s handling of the coronavirus.

“This is completely inaccurate,” Rams tight end Tre McBride tweeted. “The coaches have done a tremendous job at keeping the health of players and staff a top priority. The plan they have is to keep the player’s safety in the center. Very inaccurate.”

AD

The team had already been idle after voluntarily pausing practices July 29 after 11 players tested positive for the coronavirus..