“The decision is grounded in the core values of the Conference that prioritize student-athlete well-being, an area the MAC has traditionally taken a leadership role,” Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in a statement. “Clearly, we are charting a conservative path — and it is one that has been recommended by our medical advisory group."

The MAC is one of 10 conferences in the FBS, the top tier of college football. Twelve schools play in the MAC — Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo and Western Michigan. The MAC’s Council of Presidents voted unanimously to postpone fall sports.

Power Five schools have developed protocols that require frequent testing, which is necessary to return to competition safely. But administering that many tests would be a significant financial burden for FBS schools not in the Power Five.

Many MAC schools rely on the revenue generated through guarantee games — when a Power Five school pays another program to play it during the nonconference schedule. Most of these games have now been canceled because Power Five conferences chose to have no nonconference games or only one nonconference game this season.

“This was not an easy decision but one that we had to make in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches and institutions,” David Sayler, Miami’s Athletic Director and the MAC Chair of the Council of Director of Athletics, said in a statement. “It is our responsibility to give our student-athletes an experience that allows them to participate at the highest level in the safest manner possible. After consulting with our Medical Advisory Panel, we felt there were just too many unknowns surrounding the pandemic for us to proceed with the fall season.”

The University of Connecticut became the first FBS school to cancel its 2020 season, which would have been the school’s first as a college football independent. The MAC’s decision to not play football this fall could open the door for conferences around the country to make similar decisions. Division II and Division III fall championships have already been canceled.

All of the Power Five conferences have adjusted their schedules for the 2020 season. The Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 will only play conference games. The Big 12 and ACC have room on their schedules for one nonconference matchup. Without the usual supply of nonconference games, college football independents have scrambled to fill their schedules.

Some athletes around the country have expressed concerns about their safety this season, particularly because medical professionals still do not know much about the lasting effects of the coronavirus. Football players from the Pac-12, Big Ten and Mountain West have released unified statements asking their conferences for improved health protocols.

The Big Ten said in a statement Saturday morning that until further notice, football players can only practice with helmets and no pads. The Big Ten football season is set to begin the weekend of Sept. 5, and teams returned to practice this week.

The NCAA has said that athletes who choose not to play this year will have their scholarships honored by their schools. However, athletes are still concerned about how a shortened season could impact their eligibility. More than 30 football players from the Power Five conferences have already opted out of the season.

Sports in the United States have returned this summer, but some leagues have housed their athletes and played games inside a bubble, an insular environment where players and personnel do not have contact with the public.

College football, on the other hand, is planning to play its games in its usual venues — albeit with no fans or limited attendance, depending on local guidelines. With players still attending in-person classes at some schools and then congregating for meetings and practices, concern is high that the virus could spread quickly within a program.