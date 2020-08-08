MLS’s first phase will begin in earnest Aug. 21 with, among other matches, D.C. United visiting FC Cincinnati, and continue until Sept. 14.

The first activity, however, will take place Wednesday and next Sunday in Frisco, Tex., between FC Dallas and Nashville SC, the only teams that did not participate in the MLS is Back Tournament near Orlando because of numerous covid-19 cases. They need to begin making up three tournament matches that counted toward the regular season.

The Dallas organization said it would allow up to 5,110 spectators at 20,000-capacity Toyota Stadium, pending league approval. Masks will be mandatory and socially distanced seating will be in effect.

In most cities, where local guidelines prohibit large gatherings, the matches will take place without spectators.

Major League Baseball, which is playing in home markets without fans, has dealt with numerous positive tests and postponed games. USL Championship and League One have encountered similar issues, and is some markets, the soccer teams have welcomed fans in restricted numbers. Louisville’s most recent match drew a crowd of 4,850.

The MLS playoffs, involving 18 of the 26 teams, are scheduled to start Nov. 20, and end with MLS Cup on Dec. 12, five weeks later than originally planned. At the moment, the league plans to stage the final in a participating market, as it has for several years. Last year, 14 of 24 teams advanced.

The league said it would announce the remainder of the regular season schedule in early September.

“Since suspending play in March, we have been working on plans to play as much of our season as possible, beginning with the tournament in Florida and resuming in our local markets following the competition,” Commissioner Don Garber said in a written statement. “We remain focused on the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, and look forward to continuing our season in our home markets.”

Garber was slated to take questions from reporters Saturday afternoon.

Because of travel restrictions between the United States and Canada, the league did not announce any matches in the first phase for Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps.

“Major League Soccer continues to work with the league’s three Canadian clubs regarding plans to continue the regular season,” the league said. “More details on schedules for the Canadian teams will be announced in the near future.”

In its announcement, the league said covid-19 testing protocols “will again play an important role in MLS’s competition framework” and it “continues to work closely with the league’s infectious-disease advisers” as well as advisers for the MLS Players’ Association.

All clubs, MLS said, are “forming testing partnerships with a local certified lab, and all players, technical staff, and essential club staff will be tested every other day, including the day before each match day."

The league also said it will provide guidelines to teams to “avoid the risk of contracting and spreading covid-19 during their time away from club facilities.”

To further mitigate risk, teams will not travel long distances as much as usual and they will fly exclusively on charters. (Teams usually face annual limits on using private jets.) In many cases, teams will arrive in the host market on the day of the game and depart immediately afterward.

United’s first home game is Aug. 25 against the New England Revolution. It will also visit Philadelphia on Aug. 29, and the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 2, then host New York City FC on Sept. 6, and the Red Bulls on Sept. 12. Per city guidelines, Audi Field is not allowed to have spectators.

ESPN, Fox Sports and Univision platforms will resume weekly coverage, starting with the Los Angeles Galaxy visiting Los Angeles FC on Aug. 22, on the Fox broadcast network. Teams will reengage with their local broadcast partners for their other matches.