The Mystics flew south to the WNBA’s bubble in Bradenton, Fla., with so many absences from the 2019 championship roster that there were few expectations for 2020. The one thing that could be counted on, everyone thought, was the return of “Playoff Emma.” Meesseman put on such a show during the championship run that she was named Finals MVP after averaging just under 20 points per game. With no Elena Delle Donne, Tina Charles, Natasha Cloud or LaToya Sanders, Meesseman was set to shine as the No. 1 option in coach Mike Thibault’s offense.

AD

AD

That didn’t exactly happen, prompting a week’s worth of questions that centered on “What’s wrong with Emma?”

She was still the focal point of the offense with the ball flowing through her, but something seemed off. Meesseman was hesitant and not exactly looking for her own shot. She had always been a superb passer and that aspect has shined as she’s averaging a career-high 4.2 assists per game, the ninth-highest in the league. The point production that was supposed to rise, however, dipped to her lowest numbers since the 2015 season.

The Mystics surprised everyone with a 3-0 start and still boasts the league’s No. 4 offense after a trio of losses. Myisha Hines-Allen, Aerial Powers and Ariel Atkins all rank in the top 15 in scoring as they had a hot start within their new roles.

AD

Even Meesseman knew things weren’t quite right on her end as she clearly wasn’t comfortable.

AD

“It’s hard,” Meesseman said. “This team is so different from the team we had last year or other teams I played with in Belgium or Russia. So it’s really just trying to find how I play in it, the offense. I don’t know how I’m going to speed up that process. It’s hard that we have so many games in such a short time.

“I’m somebody that really likes to go through everything in practice, like for myself to have a lot of shots. Now it’s kind of the opposite, we’re trying to save our bodies because we’ve gone to six games in 11 days. So there’s not a lot of opportunity for me or the team to practice. So I’m just going to try to keep going and try to keep taking my shots. Just trying to find a solution.”

Meesseman seemed to find the solution during an 83-77 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday. She was aggressive from the opening tip, burying a 20-foot jumper on the Mystic’s first possessing. Next was a driving finger-roll layup. Then a triple from the top of the arc. Meesseman showed a bit of everything in those first three minutes and arguably more than she had in the first four games. The 6-foot-4 Belgian finished with a season-high 24 points and finally gave a glimpse of “Playoff Emma,” backing that up with 17 points in a 74-66 loss to the Liberty on Friday.

AD

AD

“The first shot she made, I was like, yup, that’s a good sign,” Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins said.

The idea of “Playoff Emma” was part of the problem, according to Thibault. Everyone had those expectations from last season’s playoffs, but so much has changed. Life is much easier when defenses are focused on Delle Donne, and now Meesseman is the No. 1 priority on every scouting report. With so many new faces and so little time before the season started because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mystics are learning to play together on the fly.

Thibault had a film session with Meesseman that seemed to have an impact. He hasn’t been overly concerned with her point production, though a little frustration slipped during one postgame interview when he admitted to wishing she would shoot a little more. Thibault just wants her to be a threat. He noted that too often she caught the ball and didn’t even seem to look at the basket. The Mystics need her in a triple-threat position where defenders must respect her ability to shoot, pass or dribble. Thibault thought she was making it easy on opponents by not being a threat to score, regardless if that’s what she intended to do.

Meesseman was certainly a threat against the Aces all night long, but that also seemed to come with a mentality adjustment. The Mystics now need that kind of effort from Meesseman to mesh with the rest of the team because as she shined against Vegas and New York, the rest of the offense has plummeted the last two games. Thibault called the Liberty loss one of the most embarrassing games since he’s been with the organization.

AD

AD

The Mystics face the Fever on Sunday after Washington crushed Indiana 101-76 on the league’s opening night.

“She had that demeanor about her that was aggressive,” Thibault said about Meesseman’s breakout. “You could see it. I think that it’s a team that she’s had past success against, so that helps you.

“It was just good to see her have that look in her eye. ‘Okay, I can do more offensively.’ I think that’s a product, too, of her teammates reassuring her or encouraging her that, ‘Hey we want that, we need it. It’s not selfish for you to go looking for your shot a little bit more.’”

Read more on the Mystics: