Old problems were current problems. The Nationals lost an August game to the Baltimore Orioles, 5-3, because their bullpen fell apart. They dropped to 4-7 and could be swept on Sunday.

Long before the meltdown, the stadium was filled with a welcomed dash of normal. It came with Juan Soto, still just 21, lifting an opposite-field home run to rev a sleeping offense in the second inning. He soon shuffled across home plate, slapped his palms together and, like clockwork, reached his hands toward the light-blue sky. And then came the finale: the required dugout dance, exciting a club that hoped to ease the sting of a series-opening blowout.

Soto has a knack for making problems go away. But in the past six weeks, as baseball restarted during the novel coronavirus pandemic, he was also a star-size reminder of what the sport is up against. He quarantined for 14 days last month after potential exposure. He isolated for 10 more after testing positive July 23. He was stuck in an apartment, taking dry cuts in front of his TV, mixing work on the stationary bike with weights to pass days that felt like years.

His second-inning blast, off Orioles right-hander Thomas Eshelman, landed close to where he has put more than a dozen cutouts of family members. It was his first of the season, the 57th of his career, and it tied him for the eighth-most homers before a 22nd birthday. The player he joined — a guy named Mickey Mantle — won three MVP awards with the New York Yankees and wound up in the Hall of Fame.

The players still ahead of Soto and Mantle? Mel Ott, Tony Conigliaro, Eddie Mathews, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ken Griffey Jr., Frank Robinson and Al Kaline. That’s the sort of company Soto keeps.

After his solo shot, the Nationals’ offense clicked for another run. Howie Kendrick and Asdrúbal Cabrera followed with singles. Then Kurt Suzuki scored Kendrick with a sacrifice fly, providing some breathing room for starter Austin Voth. Eric Thames stretched the lead to 3-0 by doubling in Starlin Castro in the sixth. But the three runs only went so far.

Once Voth exited with five strikeouts in five scoreless innings, Martinez turned to Javy Guerra. The righty worked a one-two-three sixth. Tanner Rainey, who has been Martinez’s preferred setup man this year, followed with a spotless seventh. The trouble brewed once Doolittle left the bullpen and jogged toward the mound.

The 33-year-old has had an awful start to the season. His velocity, typically in the low-to-mid-90s, is hovering between 88 and 90 mph. He seems to be tweaking his mechanics by the day. Heading into this one, he had been knocked around in two of his three appearances. And then this one was no different.

Pinch hitter Pat Valaika lofted a low change-up out to left. It was just the 19th home run of Valaika’s five-year career. A pitch later, pinch hitter Pedro Severino rocketed a high, 89-mph fastball out in the same direction. The crack of the bat left zero doubt. Doolittle took one glance, slumped his shoulders and waited to get a new ball from the umpire.

It looked a lot like the homer Ryan Braun hit against Doolittle here last August, when he gave up four runs while recording one out. That night, his fastball was a sitting duck. The next day, Doolittle went to the injured list with right knee tendinitis. He had to shut down his arm and mind to get right. He still made 63 appearances, his most since 2013, and pitched through the end of October.

But now, in a 60-game season, one that started in the thick of a playoff push, the Nationals can’t wait for Doolittle to come around. On Friday, Martinez vowed to keep using him in high-leverage situations. He stressed that the Nationals will trust him until the moment they absolutely can’t. He reasoned that Doolittle is one of two left-handed relievers, and he’s needed in big spots along with Hudson, Rainey and Will Harris, who’s on the IL with a right groin strain.

Then, some 30 hours later, the next high-leverage spot was a full-on mess. Doolittle left Hudson with the bases empty and a one-run lead to protect. Yet Hudson, who has been rock solid to this point, created his own jam, putting two on before Anthony Santander ripped the game-winning homer.

Hudson, like Doolittle, stared at the field while ambling off it. He threw 26 pitches to Doolittle’s nine. In the bottom half of the eighth, Castro walked, Soto did, too, and Washington brought the go-ahead run to the plate. But after Howie Kendrick tapped out to the pitcher to advance both runners, Eric Thames struck out swinging. The Orioles’ bullpen kept the slim lead intact.

That, right there, was the difference Saturday night.