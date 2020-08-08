Woods’s 2-over-par 72 at TPC Harding Park reeled with hardship on the greens and left him 2 over for the tournament even after two gritty birdies on the last three holes. He finished before the start of morning leader Haotong Li, who was 10 shots up ahead. When Woods departs from here, he’ll have to cope somehow with his 82 PGA Tour wins (tied with Sam Snead atop the list) and his 15 major titles (three behind Jack Nicklaus).

Asked whether there’s a sense of the number of major opportunities dwindling in his decorated lifetime, the 44-year-old didn’t shy from reality: “There is,” he said.

“The reality,” he added, “is that the golf courses are getting bigger. They are getting longer. The margin between making the cut and the lead is a lot smaller than it used to be. Used to be sometimes 12 to 15 shots. Now we had, what, nine shots? It’s just different. It’s getting tighter and it’s getting harder to win events, but you look at the leader board of most major championships, you see the same guys. May not always be the same winners, but you see the same handful of guys are there. They understand how to win major championships, how to win the big events, how to plod their way along, how difficult it is to win these big events.”

He soon mentioned “Brooksy,” a reference to Brooks Koepka, the winner of four of the past 11 majors who fought right up there in the mix Saturday. Li maintained his lead early in his round Saturday, with Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day not far back.

When the PGA Tour returned in June after its 91-day hiatus amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Woods did not. He rejoined the fray in mid-July at the Memorial, indicating the hiatus might have been good for his physiology. That means Sunday, the fourth round of the PGA Championship, will bring only his eighth competitive round in six months.

“Well, unfortunately I’ve been there before throughout my career,” he said, meaning his serial hiatuses battling the debilitating injuries from which he recovered so soaringly at Augusta two Aprils back.

Since then, he has missed the cut at the 2019 PGA Championship looking decidedly weary, finished tied for 21st at the 2019 U.S. Open, missed the cut at the 2019 British Open and fought the beast here. As to whether it’s hard to get up for a closing round out of the mix, Woods said, in classic fashion, “No.”

Here, he has battled a funky little phenomenon: his extremely keen senses detecting greens slower on the course than on the practice green.

“I definitely didn’t hit [the putts] hard enough, that’s for sure,” he said after a second straight round with 31 of them. “Again, the [practice] putting green is a little bit faster than the golf course, and I made sure I hit a lot of uphill putts to make sure that I try to counter that going out there. I just didn’t trust it. I had a couple of putts where I should have hit it a little bit harder, and I didn’t do it, and consequently the ball died off.”

The wind had arrived from the nearby Pacific Ocean, too.

“The greens are starting to get a little crusty,” Woods said. “They are really not that quick, but they are definitely crusty coming in with the approaches, and the wind is definitely moving the ball on the greens when you’re hitting putts.”

He said, “You know, I’ve always struggled my entire career when the greens look fast and they putt slow.”

Actually, for a man for whom “struggled” always sounds relative, very few knew that.