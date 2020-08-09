The injury marred an otherwise fabulous summer for the 21-year-old U.S. winger, who recovered from an adductor ailment in the winter to emerge as one of Chelsea’s best players when the Premier League restarted in June.

He finished the 2019-20 campaign with nine goals and six assists in 25 league appearances, one goal and two assists in four Champions League outings, one goal in two FA Cup matches, and one assist in two League Cup games.

With Pulisic and Chelsea out of the Champions League, three Americans have a chance to play in the quarterfinals.

They are midfielder Tyler Adams with RB Leipzig, which will face Atlético Madrid on Thursday in Lisbon; forward Konrad de la Fuente, 19, who on Saturday became the first U.S. player to be in uniform for Barcelona’s first team in official competition, though he did not play; and Bayern Munich forward Malik Tillman, 19, and defender Chris Richards, 18, whose club will play Barcelona on Friday in Lisbon.

In Sweden, oft-injured forward Aron Johansson scored his first goal in 2½ years, then left with another injury in the 21st during Hammarby’s 2-1 victory at Djurgarden.

Midfielder Luca de la Torre, who spent four years with Fulham, moved to Dutch club Heracles on a free transfer. De La Torre, 22, made two league appearances this season and scored five goals in nine matches for Fulham’s under-23 squad.

Charlie Kelman, an English-born U.S. forward who posted five goals for third-tier Southend, is the subject of transfer rumors to first-flight Tottenham Hotspur and second-tier Swansea City. One report linked Kelman, 18, to Swansea and a subsequent loan to D.C. United. (Swansea and D.C. have the same owners.) However, a person close to D.C. said no such thing is in the works.

Here’s the rundown of more than 190 players:

(Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.)

ENGLAND

Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: not in uniform (hamstring injury) for 4-1 defeat at Bayern Munich in second leg of Champions League round of 16 (7-1 aggregate)

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal)

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): season complete (17th place; 4 matches; U-23s: 14 matches, 11 starts, 6 goals)

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 19): U-23 season complete

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 19): U-23 season complete

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23 season complete

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18 season complete

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18 season complete

Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18 season complete

Championship

Fulham defender Tim Ream: season complete (4th place, promoted; 47 matches, 47 starts)

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: season complete (23rd place, relegated; 38 matches, 38 starts, 1 goal)

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: season complete (13th place; 36 matches, 36 starts, 1 goal)

Queens Park Rangers defender Nicholas Hamalainen: return from loan at Kilmarnock (Scotland)

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: season complete (14th place; 20 matches, 19 starts, 2 goals)

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: season complete (10th place; 33 matches, 29 starts, 2 goals)

Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: season complete (19th place; 16 matches, 15 starts)

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: season complete (24th place, relegated; 29 matches, 29 starts; left the club)

Norwich City forward Sebastian Soto (age 20): transfer from Hannover

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 18): U-18 season complete

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23 season complete

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 18): U-23 season complete

Fulham goalkeeper Alex Borto (age 16): signed this summer (U-18s)

Reading forward Augustus McGiff (age 18): U-23 season complete

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: season complete (7th place; 30 matches, 28 starts, 10 goals)

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: season complete (2nd place; 32 matches, 27 starts)

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 19): season complete (22nd place; 18 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 77 in 1-0 victory at Motherwell

Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: entered in 77th

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): reserves

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): reserves

Livingston goalkeeper Brian Schwake (age 18): reserves

Women’s Premier League

Celtic forward Summer Green: season complete

Celtic midfielder Sarah Teegarden: season complete

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich II midfielder Malik Tillman (age 18): in uniform, did not play in 4-1 victory over Chelsea in second leg of Champions League round of 16 (7-1 aggregate). Bayern II: 1st place; 8 matches, 5 starts, 5 goals.

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): not in uniform for Champions League match vs. Chelsea. Bayern II: 1st place; 30 matches, 30 starts, 4 goals.

RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: vs. Atlético Madrid on Thursday in Champions League quarterfinals; league season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 10 starts)

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: season complete (7th place; 25 matches, 25 starts)

Wolfsburg forward Ulysses Llanez (age 19): season complete (7th place; 0 matches; U-19s: 16 matches, 15 starts, 11 goals)

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: season complete (9th place; 22 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): season complete (16th place; 28 matches, 15 starts, 4 goals)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): season complete (2nd place; 15 league matches, 2 starts; U-19s: 11 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: season complete (12th place; 28 matches, 24 starts, 3 goals)

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: season complete (17th place; 27 matches, 18 starts, 1 goal)

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: season complete (17th place; 17 matches, 17 starts)

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: season complete (4th place, 6 matches, 3 starts; left the club)

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II season complete

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott: Köln II season complete

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: Schalke II season complete

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II season complete

Wolfsburg midfielder Bryang Kayo (age 18): Wolfsburg II, signed this summer

Wolfsburg defender Kobe Hernandez-Foster (age 18): Wolfsburg II, signed this summer

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: Bremen II season complete

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 19): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 18): U-19 season complete

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 19): U-19 season complete

Schalke midfielder Evan Rotundo (age 16): signed this summer

Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 18): U-19 season complete

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: season complete (6th place; 21 matches, 21 starts)

2. Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth midfielder-forward Julian Green: season complete (9th place; 23 matches, 21 starts, 4 goals)

Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): season complete (9th place; 12 matches, 5 starts)

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: season complete (4th place; 6 matches, 2 starts)

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: season complete (12th place; 27 matches, 20 starts, 5 goals)

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: season complete (13th place; 30 matches, 17 starts)

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: season complete (14th place; 7 matches, 1 start; St. Pauli II: 3 matches, 3 starts, 2 goals)

Hannover midfielder McKinze Gaines: transfer from Sonnenhof

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19 season complete

St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19 season complete

Stuttgart defender Max Göggel (age 18): U-19 season complete

Nürnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (age 19): U-19 season complete

Nürnberg defender Adam Armour (age 17): signed this summer

Holstein Kiel defender Nico Carrera (age 18): signed this summer

3. Liga

Bayern Munich II midfielder Taylor Booth (age 19): season complete (1st place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: season complete (15th place; 33 matches, 26 starts, 14 goals)

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: season complete (19th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)

Chemnitzer defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): season complete (17th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): season complete (4th place; 4 matches with first team; 18 matches, 18 starts, 6 goals for U-19s)

Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 19): season complete (4th place; 2 matches with first team; 15 matches, 15 starts, 5 goals for U-19s)

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): season complete (4th place; 3 matches, 1 start)

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 4 starts)

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; 5 matches, 3 starts; loaned to OL Reign for NWSL Challenge Cup)

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)

Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: season complete (6th place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (7th place; 16 matches, 16 starts, 3 goals)

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (7th place; 13 matches, 6 starts)

Fleury midfielder Charlotte Williams: season complete (7th place; no appearances)

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: season complete (8th place; 16 matches, 16 starts)

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (8th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: season complete (12th place; 16 matches, 15 starts, 3 goals)

Ligue 2

Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini (age 20): season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 14 starts, 2 goals)

Ajaccio forward Maki Tall: season complete (3rd place; no appearances)

SPAIN

La Liga

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 19): in uniform, did not play in 3-1 victory over Napoli in UEFA Champions League round of 16 (4-2 aggregate). Barcelona B: 6 matches, 4 starts, 3 goals.

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II season complete

Atlético Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 16): youth squad

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: season complete (12th place; 26 matches, 19 starts, 1 goal)

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (11th place; 21 matches, 20 starts, 4 goals)

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 18 matches, 11 starts)

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, 9 starts)

Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: season complete (14th place; 5 matches, 4 starts)

Huelva forward Danica Evans: season complete (14th place; 4 matches, 3 starts)

Atlético Madrid defender Kylie Strom: season complete (2nd place; 8 matches, 4 starts)

Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: season complete (13th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)

Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: season complete (9th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)

Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: season complete (9th place; no appearances)

Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: season complete (9th place; no appearances)

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: season complete (15th place; 15 matches, 4 starts)

Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: season complete (12th place; 3 matches, 1 start)

Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: season complete (12th place; 0 matches)

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: season complete (12th place; ACL injury)

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: vs. Pordenone late Sunday

Serie A Women

Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts)

Empoli defender Emily Garnier: season complete (8th place; 11 matches, 8 starts)

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): season complete (1st place; 20 matches, 15 starts)

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: season complete (13th place; 22 matches, 16 starts; transferred to Sonderjyske, Denmark)

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: season complete (12th place; 2 matches)

Heracles midfielder Luca de la Torre: free transfer from Fulham

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: season complete (first place; 9 matches, 7 starts)

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): season complete (4th place; 22 matches, 11 starts, 2 goals)

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): season complete (4th place, seeking new club; 8 matches)

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 20): season complete (18th place; 16 matches, 14 starts)

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): season complete (18th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, 4 goals)

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: season complete (6th place; 25 matches, 25 starts, 5 goals)

BELGIUM

First Division A

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20): played 90 in 2-1 victory over Gent

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in uniform, did not play in 1-0 defeat to Charleroi

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: not starting vs. Waasland-Beveren late Sunday

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in uniform for 2-2 draw at Mechelen

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: season complete (17th place; 0 matches)

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19 season complete

Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 19): U-19 season complete

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (ACL injury)

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: season complete (2nd place; 0 matches)

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: season complete (1st place; 25 matches, 22 starts, 2 goals)

POLAND

Ekstraklasa

Rakow midfielder Ben Lederman (age 20): season complete (10th place; 6 matches, 1 start)

DENMARK

Superliga

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste: season complete (1st place; 24 matches, 14 starts, 1 goal)

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon: season complete (6th place; 2 matches)

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: season complete (8th place; 14 matches, 14 starts)

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: season complete (12th place; 29 matches, 28 starts, 1 goal; transferred to OB)

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): season complete (12th place; 30 matches, 26 starts, 1 goal)

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): season complete (12th place; 7 matches, 1 goal)

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: season complete (12th place; 5 matches)

Hobro goalkeeper Jacob Samnik (age 19): season complete (12th place; 0 matches)

Elitedivisionen

Koge midfielder Lauren Sajewich: played 90 in 7-2 victory over AaB

Koge midfielder Maddie Pokorny: played 90

Koge forward Mimi Rangel: not in uniform

AaB midfielder Erin Gunther: not in uniform

AaB forward Nicole Robertson: not in uniform

Nordsjaelland defender Brianne Reed: played 90 in 4-0 victory over AGF

Nordsjaelland defender Jessie Davis: played 90

Hjorring midfielder Vicky Bruce: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to ThistedQ

Hjorring defender Emily Garnier: not in uniform

Hjorring forward Brenna Ochoa: not in uniform

Hjorring goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty: not in uniform

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Helsingborg midfielder Mikkel Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: vs. Norrköping on Monday

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: played 21 (scored in 4th, injured) in 2-1 victory at Djurgarden

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Elfsborg

Orebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire: in uniform, did not play in 1-1 draw with Göteborg

Damallsvenskan

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Linköping

Vittsjö midfielder Heather Williams: played 62 in 3-0 defeat at Umea

Umea forward Kayla Braffet: entered in 78th

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Växjö

Växjö goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90

Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Örebro

Örebro midfielder Cali Farquharson: in uniform, did not play

Goteborg midfielder Brianne Folds: entered in 79th in 5-1 victory at Pitea

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Stabaek attacker Romain Gall, on loan from Malmö: entered in 82nd in 1-0 defeat to Odd

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo: vs. Brann on Monday

FINLAND

Veikkausliiga

Haka goalkeeper Michael Hartmann: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Inter Turku

Haka midfielder Jacob Bushue: played 90

Honka goalkeeper Tim Murray: vs. SJK on Monday

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: season complete (3rd place; 21 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: starting at Kiryat Shmona in Toto Cup late Sunday

Hapoel Kfar Saba midfielder George Fochive: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Netanya in Toto Cup

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: season complete (6th place; 19 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal)

HUNGARY

NB I

ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: season complete (7th place; 25 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)

ZTE forward Eric McWoods: season complete (7th place; 6 matches, 3 starts, 1 goal)

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: season complete (7th place; 11 matches, 9 starts)

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: season complete (5th place; 11 matches, 3 goals)

Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: season complete (8th place; 8 matches)

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: season complete (11th place; 17 matches, 5 starts, 4 goals)

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: season complete (14th place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 19): season complete (5th place; 6 matches, 2 starts, 1 goal)

BRAZIL

Serie A

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): in uniform, did not play in 1-0 victory at Coritiba

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: no match scheduled

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa midfielder Alejandro Zendejas: entered in 79th in 1-1 draw with Club America

Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: in uniform, did not play

Mazatlan forward Sagir Arce (age 18): not in uniform for 2-1 victory over Toluca

Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: entered in 66th in 1-1 draw with Juarez

Liga de Expansion MX