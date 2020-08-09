When TNT’s Ernie Johnson asked Green’s whether he was tampering, Green admitted to laughter, “Maybe.”
Green’s reaction to the fine? He tweeted six laughing emoji.
There was no “maybe” from the NBA, which tightened tampering, salary cap circumvention and free agency timing rules in September. Commissioner Adam Silver announced the changes roughly two months after he said he believed “leakage and slippage” around free agency deadlines were “hurt[ing] the perception of integrity around the league.” The measures, approved unanimously by the league’s Board of Governors, were designed to “ensure that we’re creating a culture of compliance” and to establish a “level playing field” in free agency for all 30 teams.
Tampering became a big issue during the 2018-19 season and offseason as big-market teams jockeyed to land superstars Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis.
Los Angeles Clippers Coach Doc Rivers was fined $50,000 for making public comments about Leonard, who was then with the Toronto Raptors and later signed with the Clippers. Davis, at the time a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, was fined $50,000 for making a public trade request through his agent. He was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, his preferred destination, in June 2019.
Booker is under contract with the Suns through the 2023-24 season and leads the team at 26.4 points per game. The 31-39 Suns are 5-0 since the season resumed, and they trail Portland by a half-game for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference and a berth in the play-in round.
More from The Post: