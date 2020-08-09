“There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our members,” Scott Green, the NFLRA’s executive director, said in a written statement. “Although there will undoubtedly be some risk for our officials, we are pleased to have finalized a plan with the League that provides additional benefits and protections during this unprecedented season.”
The NFLRA also said that any positive coronavirus test by a game official during the season would be treated as an injury sustained during a league-sanctioned or required activity and the official would be entitled to pay, medical expenses and benefits.
More than 60 NFL players opted out of the season by last Thursday’s deadline. Under the opt-out agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association, a player with a high-risk medical condition is to receive a $350,000 stipend for this season for opting out. A player not considered at high risk is to a receive a $150,000 salary advance.