The final day of the PGA Championship, golf’s first major tournament of a season thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic, offers tantalizing possibilities.

Dustin Johnson may lead by a stroke, at 9-under in Sunday’s final round at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park course, but 20 golfers are within five strokes of the lead. That was no problem Saturday for Johnson, when he entered the third round trailing by four strokes. That means it could be a wild finish and, with the tournament on the West Coast, it’ll be a prime-time TV event.

Can Johnson hang on to win the second major of his career?

Here are some significant developments:
  • TV coverage begins at noon for today’s final round, with Russell Henley and Phil Mickelson teeing off.
August 9, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT

How to watch, tee times and pairings

The PGA, originally scheduled for May 14-17 as the season’s second major, was one of more than a dozen tournaments postponed after the coronavirus outbreak. Of the sport’s four majors, the British Open was canceled outright, and the Masters was moved to the weekend before Thanksgiving. The next major is the U.S. Open, begins Sept. 17 at Winged Foot in New York.

But first, Sunday at the PGA.

ESPN and CBS will televise the round, with ESPN coverage from noon to 3 p.m. Eastern time and CBS taking over from 3-9 p.m. It can be streamed on both networks’ subscription services, on PGA Tour Live or via fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Sunday’s tee times, pairings (all times Eastern)

10 a.m. — Sung Kang

10:10 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer

10:20 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Chez Reavie

10:30 a.m. — Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen

10:40 a.m. — Danny Lee, Robert MacIntyre

10:50 a.m. — Adam Long, Bubba Watson

11 a.m. — Rory Sabbatini, Joost Luiten

11:10 a.m. — Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland

11:20 a.m. — Jim Herman, Gary Woodland

11:30 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Tom Hoge

11:40 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Byeong Hun An

11:50 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Abraham Ancer

Noon — Russell Henley, Phil Mickelson

12:10 p.m. — Luke List, Mark Hubbard

12:20 p.m. — Bud Cauley Louis Oosthuizen

12:30 p.m. — Brian Harman, Brandt Snedeker

12:50 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Kurt Kitayama

1 p.m. — Doc Redman, Emilano Grillo

1:10 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Smith

1:20 p.m. — Alex Noren, Brendan Steele

1:30 p.m. — Adam Hadwin, Denny McCarthy

1:40 p.m. — Nate Lashely, Shane Lowry

1:50 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Harris English

2 p.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott

2:10 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Victor Perez

2:20 p.m. — Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd

2:30 p.m. — Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli

2:40 p.m. — Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed

2:50 p.m. — Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm

3 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Ian Poulter

3:10 p.m. — Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Bernd Wiesberger

3:20 p.m. — Haotong Li, Hideki Matsuyama

3:40 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Matthew Wolff

3:50 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Joel Dahmen

4 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

4:10 p.m. — Justin Rose, Jason Day

4:20 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau

4:30 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey

4:40 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ

4:50 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler

By Cindy Boren