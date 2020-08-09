Can Johnson hang on to win the second major of his career?
How to watch, tee times and pairings
The PGA, originally scheduled for May 14-17 as the season’s second major, was one of more than a dozen tournaments postponed after the coronavirus outbreak. Of the sport’s four majors, the British Open was canceled outright, and the Masters was moved to the weekend before Thanksgiving. The next major is the U.S. Open, begins Sept. 17 at Winged Foot in New York.
But first, Sunday at the PGA.
ESPN and CBS will televise the round, with ESPN coverage from noon to 3 p.m. Eastern time and CBS taking over from 3-9 p.m. It can be streamed on both networks’ subscription services, on PGA Tour Live or via fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.
Sunday’s tee times, pairings (all times Eastern)
10 a.m. — Sung Kang
10:10 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer
10:20 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Chez Reavie
10:30 a.m. — Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen
10:40 a.m. — Danny Lee, Robert MacIntyre
10:50 a.m. — Adam Long, Bubba Watson
11 a.m. — Rory Sabbatini, Joost Luiten
11:10 a.m. — Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland
11:20 a.m. — Jim Herman, Gary Woodland
11:30 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Tom Hoge
11:40 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Byeong Hun An
11:50 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Abraham Ancer
Noon — Russell Henley, Phil Mickelson
12:10 p.m. — Luke List, Mark Hubbard
12:20 p.m. — Bud Cauley Louis Oosthuizen
12:30 p.m. — Brian Harman, Brandt Snedeker
12:50 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Kurt Kitayama
1 p.m. — Doc Redman, Emilano Grillo
1:10 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Smith
1:20 p.m. — Alex Noren, Brendan Steele
1:30 p.m. — Adam Hadwin, Denny McCarthy
1:40 p.m. — Nate Lashely, Shane Lowry
1:50 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Harris English
2 p.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott
2:10 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Victor Perez
2:20 p.m. — Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd
2:30 p.m. — Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli
2:40 p.m. — Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed
2:50 p.m. — Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm
3 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Ian Poulter
3:10 p.m. — Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Bernd Wiesberger
3:20 p.m. — Haotong Li, Hideki Matsuyama
3:40 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Matthew Wolff
3:50 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Joel Dahmen
4 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood
4:10 p.m. — Justin Rose, Jason Day
4:20 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau
4:30 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey
4:40 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ
4:50 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler