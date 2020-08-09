Foster has yet to play a game or participate in a full practice for Washington since he was claimed off waivers from San Francisco in November 2018. Washington’s decision to acquire him was met with sharp criticism because Foster had just been arrested twice on domestic violence charges, and his career, dating back to before he was even drafted, has been riddled with off-field troubles and significant injuries. He’s played only 16 NFL games since he was drafted in 2017, the last of which was in October 2018.

Although Washington’s previous staff sometimes compared Foster to Ray Lewis because of his potential as a player, it also admitted he may never suit up for the team. Foster was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List because of his arrests in 2018 and wasn’t reinstated until last April, when charges were dropped and an NFL investigation found insufficient evidence to support his suspension.

On the first day of organized team activities with Washington, however, he tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee and suffered nerve damage. He missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing surgery.

The team declined his fifth-year option in April, but defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and linebackers coach Steve Russ praised his work throughout the offseason.

“Reuben has been fantastic,” Russ said recently. “I mean, he’s back there taking mental reps. He’s making the calls. He’s lining up. He’s putting himself in that position. He’s saying out loud what he’s going to do. I quiz guys a lot in meetings and one of the things I like to do with Reuben is Reuben will, push, mute. And I see Reuben making all the calls with his hands whether I asked him or not, and, I can see his lips moving whether I asked him a question or not. So, I told him, I don’t have to ask you a question for you to be able to answer it. And I really like where Reuben is, I like his intent. I really like his focus. I like his discipline right now. And obviously we’re rooting for him. We are his biggest fans …”