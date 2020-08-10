Plunked by Humberto Castellanos’s pitch with one out in the seventh, Laureano and Castellanos exchanged words as Laureano went to first base. Then, from the dugout, Cintron got into it with Laureano and took a step toward him. At that point, Astros catcher Dustin Garneau intervened and a crowd quickly assembled.

AD

“I was just trying to stop the situation before punches were really thrown and stuff got out of hand,” Garneau said. “That’s really what my whole goal was for that incident.”

A’s Manager Bob Melvin declined to reveal to reporters what Cintron said to trigger the fight.

AD

As the latest brawl unfolded, social distancing protocols were quickly cast aside, with players abiding by the rules by sitting in the stands rushing onto the field and several Astros emerging from the tunnel leading to their dugout. Laureano and A’s catcher Austin Allen were ejected and, in the quiet of a ballpark devoid of fans, umpires hollered at player to return to their dugouts. That empty stadium may help MLB officials assign blame and punishment.

AD

“Ramon’s not going over there for no reason,” Melvin said. “I think the league will know who that is [Cintron] and that person will get suspended. Hopefully that’s the case. Nowadays without fans in the stands and mics everywhere my guess is they know who it is.”

The loss was the fifth in a row for Houston and Manager Dusty Baker had been ejected in the top of the seventh for arguing balls and strikes. Because the game telecast wasn’t available in the clubhouse, he missed the brawl.

AD

“Who chirped first? Did Alex say something to him first or did Laureano say something?” Baker asked reporters. “I don’t know what happened. I’ve chirped at players before myself. Guys always say, ‘Well, is it inappropriate for a coach to chirp at a guy, but are you supposed to just sit there and take it?’ …

AD

“It’s in the heat in the moment, we’re all men out there, with high pride and anxiety and everything else. These things happen when you’re on the baseball field.”

With their ninth straight win, the A’s are 12-4, a mark that ties their best record for the first 16 games in the past 30 years. The Astros fell to 6-9 and, just a couple of weeks into this shortened MLB season, they are discovering that there are lingering feelings over their sign-stealing scandal.

On July 29, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who believe the Astros cheated their way to a victory over L.A. in the 2017 World Series, brawled with Houston, with Joe Kelly suspended eight games for throwing at Carlos Correa. The Astros’ system for using electronics to steal signs, long an open secret in baseball, came into full public view last November, when former pitcher Mike Fiers, now with the A’s, wrote about it in the Athletic. An MLB investigation resulted in the suspension and firing of General Manager Jeff Luhnow and Manager A.J. Hinch. Fiers did not pitch in the series against his former team.