The Cavaliers said an MRI exam revealed a left AC (acromioclavicular) sprain. He is projected to miss three to four weeks, but the Cavs have just 19 games remaining. Coach Byron Scott would not speculate if Irving’s season is over.

“We’ll have to wait until it’s completely healed and then just go from there,” Scott said. . . .

Bradley Beal likely will miss his fourth consecutive game with a sprained left ankle as the Washington Wizards attempt to avoid a season sweep on Tuesday against the Cavaliers.

When asked to provide an update on Beal, Coach Randy Wittman responded: “How do I know? He didn’t practice,” before adding that Beal sitting out was “probably not” a good sign.

The Wizards have gone 1-2 since Beal went down with the ankle sprain and are 3-6 without him this season.

They have lost five consecutive road games without him.

“I’m still day-to-day,” Beal said. “It has its days. It has its ups and downs. It’s starting to get better. Starting to move more on it. I haven’t ran on it yet though so we’ll just have to see.”

— Michael Lee

TENNIS

Defending champion Roger Federer beat Ivan Dodig, 6-3, 6-1, in a third-round match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., though the Swiss star tweaked his back near the end of the match.

Federer earned his 890th career ATP Tour victory; he joins Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl and Guillermo Vilas as the only men to have won at least that many matches in the Open era.

The second-ranked Federer is seeking his first tournament title of the year at an event where he has won four championships and has a 41-8 career record.

Federer has Tuesday off to give his back a rest.

“I’m not too worried. I have gone through it so many times where you feel a little tweak,” he said. “Happened during Grand Slams, during tournaments, in practice. It’s just something you learn to deal with.”

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck at 9:55 a.m. near Indian Wells. It occurred before the day’s matches had begun, although the Indian Wells Tennis Garden was busy with fans and workers, many of whom said they felt a strong jolt.

MISC.

Facing former coach Pia Sundhage for the first time, the U.S. women’s soccer team came from behind to tie Sweden, 1-1, on Alex Morgan’s 56th-minute goal and advance to the Algarve Cup final for the 10th time in 11 years.

The Americans, who extended their unbeaten streak to 28 games, will play Germany in Wednesday’s title game.

The U.S. team is seeking its ninth championship in 18 trips to the tournament in Portugal. . . .

Investigators in North Carolina said a Georgia-based sports agent violated sports agent laws by sending cash payments and other benefits to former Tar Heels football players.

In search warrants, investigators with the Secretary of State’s office said Terry Watson of the Watson Sports Agency sent $2,000 cash in 2010 to Marvin Austin, a one-time All-Met at Ballou High who was dismissed from the UNC team that year for receiving improper benefits.

They also said Watson had contact with players before registering with the state.

The office launched its probe in 2010 shortly after the start of an NCAA investigation at the school.

The law prohibits agents from offering gifts before a contract is signed and can lead to criminal or civil penalties.

Both North Carolina and Georgia are among 42 states with laws regulating sports agents.

— From news services

and staff reports