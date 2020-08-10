The filing, a request for discovery in Federal District Court in Alexandria, accuses Mary Ellen Blair, a former executive assistant to Snyder, of acting as an intermediary for unnamed adversaries whom Snyder believes paid an Indian-based online news company to publish false stories linking him to Epstein.

“We know someone’s behind these slanderous and, quite frankly, despicable articles that were published,” said Joe Tacopina, an attorney for Snyder, in an interview Monday. “We need to understand who’s behind this with certainty. … We want our proof.”

Blair’s attorney, Lisa J. Banks, released a statement Monday denying her client had any involvement with the Epstein stories, and accused Snyder of seeking to “humiliate and intimidate” his former employee.

“This filing is an obvious and inappropriate attempt to silence Ms. Blair and others who may wish to communicate with legitimate news organizations about the culture of sexism, harassment and abuse that has existed at the highest levels of the Washington Football team for decades,” Banks said. “Bullying and baselessly disparaging former employees who provide truthful information about their experience with Dan Snyder and his organization will do nothing to repair the reputation he claims in this filing to care so deeply about.”

Snyder’s filing seeks documents from Blair as well as from Comstock Holding Companies, a Virginia real estate company that owns rental properties where Blair has lived. The filing alleges Blair received discounted rent for years while working for the same unnamed people who funded what Snyder believes is an orchestrated “fake news” Internet campaign against him.

Monday’s filing appears to mark an intensification in an ongoing dispute between Snyder and three minority owners of the team over the franchise’s direction. While his name is not mentioned in the filing, Dwight Schar, one of those minority owners seeking to sell his share of the team, is the father-in-law of Comstock chief executive Christopher Clemente. Schar’s daughter, Tracy Schar, is a senior vice president at Comstock and sits on the company’s board of directors.

A Comstock spokesman did not reply to a request to comment Monday, nor did Tracy Schar. Dwight Schar could not be reached to comment.

Tacopina, Snyder’s attorney, declined to answer if Schar is one of the people he believes financed the alleged online false information campaign.

“We want to be able to depose Mary Ellen Blair, and get documents … before we go mentioning anyone by name … But it’s just a matter of time before this house of cards comes down,” he said.

Monday’s filing is connected to a lawsuit Snyder filed last week in Indian court against Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide, the parent company for the website that published the articles linking Snyder to Epstein.

“MEAWW intentionally sows disinformation at the behest of its undisclosed clients, including governments and intelligence services, and often is hired by clients that are cloaked behind several layers of anonymous corporate entities,” Snyder’s lawyers alleged in Monday’s filing.

MEAWW’s editor in chief, Dean Williams, did not reply to a request to comment Monday. Last week, Williams and another company official acknowledged, in public statements, factual problems with the stories they published about Snyder, but denied allegations outsiders had paid for their placement.

MEAWW has taken down the two stories, one of which was headlined, “Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder faces sex trafficking allegations; Internet says, ‘He was on Epstein’s list,” the other of which was headlined, “RedskinsScandal: Will Dan Snyder rename Washington Redskins the ‘Epsteins’?”

In Monday’s filing, Snyder’s lawyers also suggest the Indian company may have had a role in rumors spread on Twitter in July about a Washington Post story in the days before it was published.

“According to insiders and anonymous Washington Post employees, the [upcoming] article will allege that: Dan Snyder abuses drugs and alcohol[;] Snyder paid off refs. Some refs have made $2 million from him … Snyder and (former Coach Jay) Gruden would hold sex parties with rampant drug usage and some sexual assaults[.] Snyder held nude photoshoots with the Redskins cheerleaders[.] Lawyers are already involved[.],” read one sample tweet, quoted in the court filing.

The Post story, published July 16, contained none of these allegations, and instead focused on accusations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse by 15 former female team employees against several former top team executives. None of the women accused Snyder of sexual harassment.

Blair, the former assistant to Snyder, also mentioned The Post in conversations with current team employees, the court filing alleges. Blair had advance knowledge of a July 5 article that disclosed Schar and other minority owners were seeking to sell their stakes in the team, and were “not happy being a partner” of Snyder, according to multiple people familiar with the deliberations.

On July 7, according to the filing, Blair told one team employee that they could “probably make a lot of money,” in exchange for damaging information about Snyder. The next day, according to the filing, Blair told another team employee that an upcoming Post story would focus on how Snyder does “dirty” and “illegal” things. Tacopina, Snyder’s attorney, said he has recordings and sworn affidavits from current team employees supporting these allegations.