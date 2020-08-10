The incident is at the heart of the criminal case against Guice, 23, who was released by the Washington Football Team last week after a handful of criminal charges became public, including the counts of strangulation and assault and battery that date from March 13.

AD

The charging documents provide the first in-depth look at the allegations against Guice.

After the March incident, the woman had to leave to catch a flight at BWI, according to the charging documents. She told investigators she was in a hurry and did not look in the mirror until she arrived for a layover in Chicago. The woman took a photo of her injuries in a restroom, according to the charging documents.

AD

She suffered bruising to her neck, which also had colored spots on it, according to the charging documents.

Guice’s attorney, Peter D. Greenspun, issued a statement following Guice’s arrest on Friday saying that investigators failed to fully examine the allegations that took place months ago, and denounced the team for releasing Guice “without a single question as to what occurred.”

AD

“Derrius will defend these charges in court, where a full vetting of the allegations will take place, in contrast to actions by local law enforcement and the Washington Football Team that assumed the worst, directly contradicting every sense of fairness and due process,” Greenspun said.

Guice’s girlfriend also told authorities the football player pushed her to the ground in his bedroom bathroom in February, causing an injury to her left thumbnail, according to charging documents. The nail eventually fell off because of a popped blood vessel.

AD

The woman took photographs of the injury following that Feb. 14 incident, according to the charging documents. Guice was charged with assault and battery in connection with the incident.

AD

The same woman told authorities Guice pushed her to the ground outside of the football player’s home on April 17, causing her injuries, according to charging documents. The injuries were not described in the court documents.

The woman also told investigators Guice threw her cellphone into the street, where it shattered. She photographed her injuries that day, according to the charging documents.

Washington selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, after the Baton Rouge native starred for his hometown LSU as a running back. He was set to begin his third NFL season before his arrest and subsequent release from the team on Friday.

AD

Coach Ron Rivera said Monday it was his decision to immediately move on from Guice, saying it was based on what Rivera believed was in the best interest of the team.

AD

“Anytime you have to release a young, talented football player, it’s always a tough decision,” Rivera said in a video conference with reporters. “But this type of circumstance, this type of situation, we take those allegations very, very seriously and we had to make the decision going forward.”

Guice’s initial court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28. He turned himself in at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Friday, shortly after 5 p.m., and was charged with one count of felony strangulation, three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property. He was handcuffed in the parking lot before being led inside, and just before 7:30 p.m. he was released on $10,000 bond.

His arrest came after three incidents were reported to the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland, where the alleged victim lives, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office learned of the accusations July 22, and the investigation was coordinated by officials in both Loudoun and Montgomery counties.