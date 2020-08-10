“I realize I made a poor choice to leave the hotel, which broke protocols and could have endangered other people,” Plesac said in a statement. “I understand that in these times of uncertainty, I need to be more vigilant and responsible, and I am determined to earn my teammates’ forgiveness and get back to work.”

It is unclear whether Plesac had been tested and he will be tested daily while being quarantined for three days. The team had yet to decide whether he would be disciplined for his decision during a compressed, 60-game season.

“We love Zach, we support him, but he screwed up,” pitcher Shane Bieber said (via ESPN). “We’re going to handle this in-house, and we’ll see where it goes from here.”

After another Cardinals player tested positive, the Cardinals’ series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which was to have run Monday through Wednesday in St. Louis was postponed. The Cardinals have not played since July 29, with 17 members of the organization (10 players and seven staff members) having tested positive since last week.

Cardinals Manager Mike Schildt revealed Sunday that some members of the organization have had to seek treatment in an emergency room after experiencing symptoms. John Mozeliak, the team’s president of baseball operations, said one player and one staff member had gone to a hospital, but neither was admitted for treatment and both are at home.

“There are people that have symptoms, and have had a few visits to the ER for some IVs and a little more clarity.” Shildt said during a KMOX interview.

“Nobody has had to stay [in the hospital]. But there are people dealing with — I mean, this is real. And people are experiencing a lot of the symptoms that we hear about, that are associated with this. A variety of them. Most of them are experiencing multiple ones. Seems like they rotate with them,” Shildt said. “And again, nobody is in close to any critical shape, but people are having to deal with some things that aren’t comfortable at all.”

Since MLB’s season began, 27 games have been postponed because of coronavirus concerns, with the Miami Marlins and 21 positive tests the epicenter of the sport’s problems. MLB has responded by placing stricter rules on players and staff on and off the field.

For Mozeliak, that meant the team is “doubling down on our tracing” in an effort to get back on the field.