“Anytime you have to release a young, talented football player, it’s always a tough decision,” Rivera said in a video conference with reporters. “But this type of circumstance, this type of situation, we take those allegations very, very seriously and we had to make the decision going forward. And sometimes it’s one of these things that there are processes, there are situations, there are circumstances that you go through. Each situation and each circumstance is unique. Each one will be handled and dealt with differently to what we believe is best for the organization going forward, and that’s probably the most important thing.”

Rivera declined to elaborate further on the team’s internal process, but said he spoke with his players Sunday and told them that he made the decision he felt was best for the organization.

AD

AD

“And if it was the right decision, we will benefit from it, and if it’s not, it will be on me,” he said. “I will take full responsibility as we go forward to try and make sure we do things the right way, and we’ll go from there.”

Guice turned himself in at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday and was charged with one count of felony strangulation, three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property.

His arrest came after three incidents were reported to the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland, where the alleged victim lives, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office. The department determined assaults took place Feb. 14, March 13 and April 17 at Guice’s home in Ashburn. The sheriff’s office learned of the accusations July 22, and the investigation was coordinated by officials in both Loudoun and Montgomery counties.

Guice was handcuffed in the parking lot before being led inside, and just before 7:30 p.m. he was released on $10,000 bond.

AD

AD

While Guice was at the detention center, the team issued a statement that said it learned of the allegations against him on Thursday and promptly notified the NFL. They then met with Guice and told him he was excused from team activities while the club reviewed the situation.

“Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately,” the statement read.

To represent him in the case, Guice hired Peter D. Greenspun, a criminal attorney in Northern Virginia whose past clients included D.C. sniper John Allen Muhammad in 2003 and sportscaster Marv Albert in 1997. Greenspun arrived at the detention center Friday moments after Guice was led inside in handcuffs. Upon his release, Greenspun issued a statement that claimed failure by investigators to fully examine the allegations that took place months ago, and denounced the team for waiving Guice “without a single question as to what occurred.”

AD

AD

“Derrius will defend these charges in court, where a full vetting of the allegations will take place, in contrast to actions by local law enforcement and the Washington Football Team that assumed the worst, directly contradicting every sense of fairness and due process,” Greenspun said.