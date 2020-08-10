Then he addressed how the move could impact the ACC, which recently released a revamped schedule comprising 10 conference games and one nonconference opponent per school in an attempt to salvage a season unlike any other in the sport’s history.

“To me, number one, it’s news there’s a Power Five conference that [may have] made that decision,” Mendenhall said during a Zoom call with local media. “I think there’s others that certainly could follow. I think that would be likely. I’m not certain if the ACC will be one of them, but there certainly could be others.”

Mendenhall indicated he has not spoken with Cavaliers Athletic Director Carla Williams or school president James E. Ryan about where the ACC stands with regard to playing football in the fall.

But Hall and the ACC’s other athletic directors, according to reports, were set to meet Monday to discuss the prospects of having a season following a Sunday conversation among the commissioners of the Power Five conferences, including the ACC’s John Swofford.

The Mid-American Conference last week became the first conference in major college football to cancel fall sports in its entirety out of precaution during an outbreak that continues to surge across the country.

“I’ve been tied more specifically with what the ACC coaches think,” Mendenhall said. “Carla lets me know when there’s discussions and gives me an idea sometimes what other ADs and what other leagues are thinking as well. But it’s morphing so quickly.

“I know the word everyone uses is fluid. I don’t know a better word for that. Turbulent might be a better word. It changes so quickly and so rapidly, and I wouldn’t be surprised to have decisions made today, tomorrow, next week in relation to where we stand.”

On the field, Mendenhall has been more of a director of safety operations rather than a traditional coach. Instead of overseeing specific plays or schemes, for instance, he has been ensuring players remain vigilant in maintaining protocols while assistants direct the X’s and O’s.

All coaches wear face coverings during practice, and players can choose helmets with either full visors or a top visor only while covering the bottom of their nose and mouth with a mask.

Mendenhall also instructs his players before each snap to extend their arms outward, and if they touch a teammate, he doesn’t run the play until there is adequate space.

“We play football as fast as possible,” Mendenhall said. “Then we get right back out, socially distanced. Then we play football, then we go back out, so our catapult numbers are probably off the chart because we’re having to move in and out so much before we play. However, it’s been very effective.”

Virginia has been among the more transparent schools in the country in reporting results of its coronavirus testing among varsity athletes in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball. In its most recent round of testing, no Cavaliers athlete came back positive, according to athletic department officials.

But Mendenhall has been forthright with his team when discussing the potential dangers of the virus as players at Power Five schools, with the help of the social media hashtag #WeWantToPlay, push back at the notion of canceling the season.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields have been among the more high-profile players to make their case to keep the season.

The number of reported coronavirus cases eclipsed 5 million Sunday, with more than 1 million cases reported over the past 17 days. The total has doubled since late June and accounts for roughly a quarter of all cases worldwide.

“We’ve had amazing numbers in terms of controlling the virus in our program,” Mendenhall said. “Not only within football have our numbers been exceptional but for the whole athletic department, so we have done a very good job of controlling that component.

“However, that does not reflect the community spread. That doesn’t reflect the nationwide numbers, and that doesn’t reflect the worldwide pandemic. And football is secondary to all of those things in my opinion. This to me isn’t a football-only issue.”