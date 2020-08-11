On Tuesday, Donaldson, the team’s senior vice president for media, made a nontraditional choice by hiring Bram Weinstein, a longtime local radio host and former ESPN anchor to be Washington’s play-by-play announcer. Former Washington defensive back De’Angelo Hall will join Weinstein and Donaldson in the booth as an analyst.

Weinstein does not have a history of play-by-play, but has been a pregame host of the team’s radio broadcasts in the past. He is most-known for a seven-year run as an anchor at ESPN, but also has hosted local sports talk shows under his name for much of the past two decades. Currently he hosts a 3 to 6 p.m. talk show on ESPN 630.

Weinstein, who grew up in Silver Spring, replaces Larry Michael as the team’s play-by-play voice. Michael retired last month the day before he was named in a Washington Post story that detailed a culture of sexual harassment inside the franchise. Weinstein will be only the third play-by-play announcer the team has had since 1979, when Frank Herzog began a 24-year run as the lead voice on its radio broadcasts.

Hall played for Washington from 2008-2017 after first starring with the Atlanta Falcons, including twice being named to the Pro Bowl. His best season in Washington was 2010 when he had six interceptions and was named to his third Pro Bowl. He has made regular appearances on local radio stations as well as NBC Sports Washington in the years after his career finished.

Donaldson and Marcus Stephenson, the team’s head of digital marketing and programming, have both said they want to create a different approach to the game-day broadcasts, moving away from football banter that Michael led with Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff, and later with Chris Cooley after Huff’s retirement in 2012. Jurgensen retired before last season. Hall replaces Cooley, who had not been expected to return to the broadcast.

The new broadcast will be more interactive, involving fans, and will include references to pop culture and players’ social media accounts in the hope of drawing a new and diverse audience.

“With DeAngelo’s experience as the Pro-Bowl ‘eyes’ of our defense for a decade, not to mention his work with the NFL Network, and Bram’s tenures as a sports broadcaster and a Washington Football fan, we’ll be able to relate to and involve the players and the fans like never before,” Donaldson said in a statement released by the team.

In the same statement, Weinstein said he is “humbled” to be named the new play-by-play voice, given the fact that only two men have held the job before him for 40 years.

“This is the fulfillment of a dream,” he added. “This is also an exciting time to start with so much change happening in and around the franchise. Julie Donaldson has what I believe is an amazing vision for what the modern fans will want from us and I’m proud to have been selected to be part of her team.”