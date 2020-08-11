College presidents in the Power Five conferences should hit the pause button on the season. The only responsible choice, amid so many unknowns, is to take a collective knee and defer while campuses gauge the impact of reopening.

No doubt some outraged folks will rebel, folks who have never shown much inclination to put anybody’s health above wins and losses. Never forget, Maryland couldn’t keep a kid from dying during offseason sprints, and Notre Dame once sent a student videographer to his death up a lift-tower in 50-mph winds just to film a football practice. You can see the same sensibility at work in this pandemic — from office seekers as well profit seekers.

The pleas of competitors such as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence should pang the heart of any college football enthusiast, and some politicians would love to co-opt that emotion, casting anyone in Lawrence’s path as a snowflake so they can hide their incompetence amid a roaring culture war. They’ll seize on Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh’s open letter arguing for a season based on the fact that his team has just 11 positive tests out of 893 during summer conditioning, and call caution timidity.

But it’s important to recognize one thing. Those summer workouts took place in a very small and controlled bubble — and that bubble is about to burst in a very big way. There are 16.9 million undergraduates in this country, many of whom will begin flooding local dorms and taverns and doing as students have ever done, breaking rules. Michigan has more than 30,000 undergrads and 4,600 faculty.

That’s the real issue here. Big Ten officials aren’t considering postponement because they’re hesitant or weak. They’re doing the math.

Michigan President Mark Schlissel is an immunologist. He knows what he’s looking at. He’s trying to safely reopen a massive campus despite limited ability to test and contract trace thousands of 18-to-21-year-olds with loose habits and car keys. Here are just some of the questions he’d have to consider if the Big Ten played a football season:

Do you divert limited testing resources to football players when you can’t regularly test your other students? What about the turnaround time for results?

What are the mathematical odds that a contact sport against other universities with large undergrad populations — Ohio State has more than 46,000 — can be played without someone getting exposed and carrying the infection back to another campus? And what would the infection rate be in communal living?

What to tell aged professors who are high-risk and don’t want to teach athletes who might expose them?

Do you give football players safety bubbles and other considerations and protocols not available to others? Do you quarantine them after every trip?

Will football games tempt students to gather in large groups and disregard distancing and masking?

What if another student gets sick — maybe very sick — from contact with a football player and suffers permanent damage?

There is a perfectly reasonable alternate scenario to plunging ahead with a fall football season in the face of these unknowables: a postponement until campus officials know more about the impact of in-person classes and the effect of cooler temperatures on the virus and viral loads.

The people who insist otherwise are simply putting up straw men. Alabama Coach Nick Saban on Monday argued that the season should go forward by saying “Look, the players are a lot safer with us than they are running around at home.” Who says they would all be sent home? Why wouldn’t they be with their peers, simply going to fall semester classes and continuing to condition and practice? Or is Alabama’s campus only safe for his players if they are playing live football? Is mere classwork not worth the risk of exposure in a dorm or dining hall?

University leaders have some complicated and maybe even desperate calculations to make as they weigh the risks of on-field play, the trade-offs of health hazard vs. athletic department debt, not to mention pressure from donors and politicians. But institutions that have erred on the side of caution in this pandemic don’t regret it.

The NBA went with a hard shutdown and bubbles, and it worked. The NHL did the same, and it worked. What these examples prove is that you don’t put the urgency to reopen ahead of cautious public health practices. It’s the opposite. Caution is the only reliable route to a sustainable reopening.