“This trophy was stolen from St. Joseph High School the night Mr. Pingatore my coach died,” Thomas tweeted. “It belongs to me. You stole my trophy please return it!”
“Mr. Pingatore” is Gene Pingatore, who was the winningest boys’ high school basketball coach in Illinois history and gained wider fame in the 1994 documentary “Hoop Dreams.” He died in June 26, 2019, at the age of 82.
Thomas was his biggest star at St. Joseph High School in Westchester, Ill., and, upon hearing of Pingatore’s death, Thomas tweeted, “I always told you, you saved my life.” Thomas, of course, went on to star at Indiana and had a Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Pistons.
Heritage quickly responded to Thomas, tweeting that it “goes to every length to ensure the authenticity and provenance of the items that are consigned to us. We take the concerns and allegations of Mr. Thomas very seriously” and promising to investigate “as expeditiously as possible.”
As of Tuesday morning, the trophy was no longer available for bidding, which was to have closed on Aug. 29, on the company’s website. The company had not yet responded to a request for further comment.
