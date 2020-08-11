The Pac-12 will not hold any athletic competitions until after Jan. 1. The decision affects all fall sports and some winter sports, such as men’s and women’s basketball, which typically begin their seasons in November. The conference said in a statement that it would consider holding games for the affected sports after Jan. 1.

College football players returned to their campuses in June for voluntary workouts, but as the fall season approached, and the virus continued to spread throughout the United States, a path forward became uncertain.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”

The Pac-12 had previously planned for its 12 teams to play conference-only schedules beginning Sept. 26. Fall practices would have started as early as Aug. 17.

Numerous athletes, coaches and politicians, including President Trump, have publicly pushed for schools to play football this fall, but some players and decision-makers have concerns about the long-term effects of the virus. Health experts are worried about how covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, affects the heart. More than 30 Power Five football players have already decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

The Pac-12 is the fourth FBS conference to cancel its fall season. The Mid-American Conference postponed its football season Saturday, becoming the first FBS league to do so. The Mountain West Conference followed suit Monday, and Old Dominion, a member of Conference USA, also announced it would not play this fall, even though its league plans to move forward toward the season.

Two college football independents, the University of Connecticut and the University of Massachusetts, have also announced they will not play this fall. With the Pac-12′s announcement, 53 of the 130 FBS teams have either said they will not play this fall or are in conferences that have made that decision.

The loss of the revenue generated by football will devastate athletic departments, and it’s unclear how much could be made up if teams are able to play this spring. The millions of dollars each school receives through football broadcast rights fuel the operating budgets of athletic departments that support many nonrevenue programs.

Stanford announced in July that it would discontinue 11 programs following the 2020-21 academic year. In a letter announcing this decision, the university said that because of the coronavirus, the athletic department’s projected “best-case scenario” was a $25 million deficit during the 2021 fiscal year.

Pac-12 football players released a unified statement Aug. 2, threatening to boycott practices and the season if demands related to safety protocols, racial justice and player compensation were not met by the conference. Last week, the players said in a letter to Scott that after speaking with him, they were “left disappointed that you are not taking this matter seriously.”

With uncertainty about the season growing, the Pac-12 players collaborated with their peers from the other Power Five conferences. On Sunday night, players shared a social media message that featured #WeWantToPlay and the Pac-12′s #WeAreUnited hashtags. A graphic accompanying the players’ tweets outlined that they wanted to play this season, but they also wanted mandatory health and safety protocols and other assurances related to their scholarships and eligibility.

Despite that public push, the Pac-12 presidents decided that the health risks of a fall season were too great to move forward.