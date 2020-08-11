Like wearing gold-trimmed jerseys on Opening Day, it has become tradition in recent years for World Series champions to raffle off a ring for charity. The Boston Red Sox Foundation has given fans the chance to win a genuine World Series ring after each of the team’s four titles this century. In 2017, a former Wrigley Field usher won the Chicago Cubs’ World Series ring raffle, which raised more than $250,000 for Cubs Charities.

“For us this year, especially with the challenges in the fundraising environment brought on by the fact that we don’t have fans in the ballpark and we can’t do live events, this opportunity takes on even greater importance,” Tal Alter, the chief executive of Nationals Philanthropies, said in a phone interview. “The Lerner family was very excited to be able to provide us a ring for this purpose.”

Jostens, which created the Nationals’ World Series rings, offers a fan collection, including a customizable ring for $649 and a limited edition ring for $15,000. The limited edition version, crafted in 10-karat white and yellow gold, is the closest in design to the rings awarded to the players that’s available for sale, but it’s missing several features of the genuine article, including the Baby Shark image etched inside.

The players’ rings were crafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold, with an average of 170 diamonds and a weight of 23.2 carats. On top they feature the team’s curly W logo, made from 30 custom-cut genuine rubies and surrounded by 58 pavé-set diamonds. The left side of the rings features the player’s name above the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, Capitol building and Jefferson Memorial, with the player’s number below. The winner of the Nationals’ sweepstakes can have the ring personalized with his or her last name.

AD

AD

“The person who wins this ring will be able to walk around with the same thing that the players have,” Alter said. “The only significant difference is the players have their numbers on the side."

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and the District. Official rules, including the tax liabilities for the winner, are available here. All proceeds will support the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy and the Nats4Good Community Response Fund, which is administered by Nationals Philanthropies and has raised more than $500,000 for nonprofit partners in D.C., Maryland and Virginia since it was established in March.