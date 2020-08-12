It took so long that the night’s next game set to be played in the NHL’s Eastern Conference bubble at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes, to be postponed to 11 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday. (It takes 90 minutes to disinfect the benches as part of the league’s coronavirus protocols and repair the ice between games.)

Even the NHL was in giddy disbelief, posting cheeky messages to viewers on the big screen in the fanless arena in Toronto: “We apologize if you had other plans tonight” and “It’s time for the seventh-period stretch.”

“It was very special,” Lightning forward Yanni Gourde said (via ESPN). “We were all exhausted. We were all looking for a goal. When we all saw that go in, it was a lot of emotion.”

Along the way, Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo set an NHL playoff record with 85 saves and the Lightning had 88 shots on goal, also the most in a playoff game. There were 151 combined shots on goal, the most since the NHL began tracking shots on goal in the 1955-56 season.

Columbus defenseman Seth Jones set an NHL record for ice time by skating 65:06 and afterward somehow reported, “I feel fine.”

“It’s tiring for sure, but it gets fun at some point,” a breathless Point said just after he ended it. He added: “I see a rolling puck coming to me, I just throw it on net. I’m not even thinking.”

The equivalent of nearly two games took place between Gourde’s game-tying goal early in the third period and Point’s game-winner. That’s 110:04 in hockey minutes and more than four hours for those watching at home.

It was the fourth-longest playoff game in NHL history. The longest, between the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Maroons in 1936, lasted 116:30.

Somehow, the Lightning had the energy to spring from the bench and celebrate when Point scored.

“They’re still a bunch of kids,” Coach Jon Cooper said. “They compete their a---- off and they get damn excited when they score, especially when they score in the fifth overtime.”

