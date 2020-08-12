Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for one game without pay after head-butting Washington Wizards big man Moe Wagner on Tuesday night, meaning the reigning league MVP will miss Milwaukee’s final regular season game in the NBA bubble.

The head butt happened in the second quarter of Washington’s 126-113 loss to the Bucks after Wagner, the Wizards’ trash-talker in chief, took a charge and Antetokounmpo apparently disagreed with the call. Antetokounmpo walked over to Wagner and bumped his forehead against Wagner’s temple, earning a flagrant foul 2 and ejection.

“That was a very strange few seconds,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said after the game. “I thought Moe stepped in and took a charge — that’s what you have to do, you’ve got to drop off and force him to shoot, drive, step up and take a charge. Few seconds later, he got a head butt. There’s no place for that. It’s unfortunate — Giannis, I have a lot of respect, obviously he’s one of the best players in the league, but unfortunately it happened. … Luckily for them, it’s not a playoff game, because he’s probably going to miss a couple of games.”

Milwaukee has long since locked up the East’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and Antetokounmpo will be eligible for Game 1 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic next week. His absence lends much greater significance for the Bucks’ opponent Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies, who need a win to qualify for a play-in round opportunity to the Western Conference playoffs.

“Terrible action,” Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game Tuesday. “If I could turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn’t do it.”

Antetokounmpo, who is the favorite to take home a second consecutive MVP award, ends his regular season averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

