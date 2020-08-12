“That was a very strange few seconds,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said after the game. “I thought Moe stepped in and took a charge — that’s what you have to do, you’ve got to drop off and force him to shoot, drive, step up and take a charge. Few seconds later, he got a head butt. There’s no place for that. It’s unfortunate — Giannis, I have a lot of respect, obviously he’s one of the best players in the league, but unfortunately it happened. … Luckily for them, it’s not a playoff game, because he’s probably going to miss a couple of games.”
Milwaukee has long since locked up the East’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and Antetokounmpo will be eligible for Game 1 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic next week. His absence lends much greater significance for the Bucks’ opponent Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies, who need a win to qualify for a play-in round opportunity to the Western Conference playoffs.
“Terrible action,” Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game Tuesday. “If I could turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn’t do it.”
Antetokounmpo, who is the favorite to take home a second consecutive MVP award, ends his regular season averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
