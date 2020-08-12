Lee, the Islanders’ captain, not only scored the equalizer less than a minute into the final period, but he put a blindside hit on Nicklas Backstrom late in the first period that could have a lasting impact on this best-of-seven series.

Less than seven minutes into the game, Lee laid a late hit on Backstrom, whose head was turned away when Lee leveled him. There was no penalty called, and Backstrom played the rest of the first period, recording 7:21 of ice time. When he came to the bench, trainer Jason Serbus appeared to talk to Backstrom extensively. Backstrom, who has a history of concussions, did not come back to the bench for the second period.

Both teams sought to assert themselves with physical play early. The Capitals had more success, and by the time T.J. Oshie scored his second goal with 11:18 gone in the second, Washington appeared in control with a two-goal lead. Then the wheels came off.

Jordan Eberle got New York on the board 63 seconds before the second intermission, then Lee scored less than a minute into the third. Bailey scored the shorthanded game-winner and Beauvillier tallied an insurance goal.

A strong start by the Capitals devolved, greased by a couple of shaky goals let in by goaltender Braden Holtby and the third-period woes that have been an issue since the restart.

Although the severity of Backstrom’s injury was unknown, the Capitals did welcome back defenseman John Carlson, who played for the first time since he suffered an undisclosed injury in the Capitals’ July 29 exhibition game against Carolina. He skated 22:38 of ice time and tallied two assists on Oshie’s power play goals.

Meanwhile, center Lars Eller did not play Wednesday after he missed the team’s last two round robin games after he went back to Washington to be with his wife for the birth of his second child. It is unclear when Eller, whose quarantine was projected to end Wednesday barring any health setbacks, will be able to hit the ice again, but the team is hopeful he can return for Friday’s Game 2.

The game was delayed a little over an hour after the Carolina-Boston game that preceded it went into double overtime. Once the puck finally dropped, the magnitude of the moment finally was realized. After sleepwalking through their three round robin games in the bubble, Washington woke up with a flourish.

The first period was filled with physical play and the teams combined for 26 total penalty minutes with five roughing calls and two fighting majors. Tom Wilson took three of the Capitals’ penalties in the first, with two minors (a roughing and interference call) and one fighting major. His fight with Lee with two minutes left in the first was Wilson’s first postseason fight since 2018.

Carlson also got tangled up with Lee only 2:33 into the first — right after Lee’s blindside hit on Backstrom — and it sent both to the box for roughing, with Lee getting ticked for an extra interference call. The physical play only continued over the next two periods.

Oshie not only put the Capitals up 2-0, but kept the lead at two goals with a nifty play in the crease following a save from Holtby that knocked the goalie out of position. Oshie was on his back as he used an open glove hand to swipe the puck out of the crease before it bounced over the goal line.

He scored the game’s first goal 5:27 into the second period. Less than six minutes later, he made it 2-0 after poking the puck past goalie Semyon Varlamov following a scramble in front of the net. Oshie has 21 goals in 57 playoff games with Washington and his 0.37 goals per game now ranks fifth in franchise history among players with at least 30 games.

Varlamov, the former Capitals’ netminder, stopped 24 of 26 shots. Holtby turned aside 23 of the 27 shots he faced.