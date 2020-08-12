Since Trotz joined the Islanders and his former assistant, Todd Reirden, was promoted to head coach in Washington, the teams have split their four-game regular season series in consecutive years while scoring 21 goals apiece in their eight head-to-head meetings.

“We know them well; they know us well,” Capitals winger T.J. Oshie said recently. “We’ve played each other quite a bit. It’s going to be a little bit of a chess match game in that at some point systems a little bit are going to go out the window.”

That familiarity is part of what makes this series one of the more evenly matched of the first round. Here’s how various experts see the showdown playing out:

NHL.com: Nine of 16 experts predict the Capitals will advance. (Make of that what you will, as none of the experts picked more winners than losers in the qualifying round of these playoffs.)

ESPN: Nine of 15 experts pick Washington to advance. Seven of the 15 predict the series will go seven games.

Sportsnet: Justin Bourne likes the Capitals to prevail in seven games. “I think the games stay low-scoring, but the Isles’ offensive woes come back to bite them in the end,” he writes.

The Hockey News: Matt Larkin and Ryan Kennedy both see the series going the distance, with Larkin taking the Capitals and Kennedy siding with the Islanders.

Pro Hockey Talk: James O’Brien picks the Capitals to survive in seven games. “With John Carlson possibly injured, an already pesky Islanders opponent could be a nightmare,” he writes. “It’s no secret that Trotz can scheme a star out of series, as we saw his Islanders smother the Penguins during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

USA Today: Two out of three experts pick the Capitals to beat the Islanders. “Just think the Capitals’ star power will win out here, even if I have expected more from this group this season,” writes Jimmy Hascup, who predicts Washington will prevail in six games.

The Athletic: Sixty-four percent of the site’s NHL staff predicts the Capitals will advance and 42 percent sees the series going seven games. The Athletic also asked an anonymous coach, executive and scout for their first-round series predictions. The coach likes the Islanders, while the executive and scout side with Washington.

The Sporting News: Jackie Spiegel gives the Islanders the edge in six games.

MoneyPuck: The site’s simulator gives the Capitals a 58 percent chance to reach the second round.

RMNB: Peter Hassett likes the Caps in six, while Ian Oland goes Islanders in six.

Japers’ Rink: ThePeerless picks the Capitals in six games.

The Washington Post: Neil Greenberg gives the Islanders a 55 percent chance to advance to the second round.