This is sports coverage in the midst of a global pandemic: Watch the game on TV. Catch up with the coach and some players by Zoom, stilted interactions all. And try to analyze something that’s taking place hundreds of miles away.

“I think we have an experienced enough group to know that one game doesn’t make a series,” Caps goaltender Braden Holtby said.

Good. Because I need to find some sort of rhythm, and it might take four or five games.

Here’s the headline development from Wednesday: the Capitals coughed up a 2-0 lead and threw away Game 1 by serving up four straight goals — the go-ahead tally coming shorthanded — to gift-wrap a 4-2 victory for the New York Islanders in what is a best-of-seven first-round series. There was no press box viewing from Capital One Arena — even though the Caps were the “home team” — because the series will be played exclusively at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, where both the novel coronavirus and fans are being locked out.

“Certainly,” Coach Todd Reirden said, “it’s something different.”

In a hockey sense, there’s plenty of juice to squeeze from this one game: Can Reirden, the Caps’ second-year coach, guide this group in the playoffs a year after an ignominious first-round exit to Carolina? Does Barry Trotz, the Islanders’ second-year coach who used to be Reirden’s boss in Washington — where, oh by the way, he won a Cup — have extra motivation against the franchise that let him walk? Can Holtby rebound from an iffy regular season and a subpar Game 1 to become a backbone?

Plus, how bad is the injury that held crucial center Nicklas Backstrom out of the final two periods, and will there be further retribution against Islanders captain Anders Lee for what was clearly a late hit?

“It looked extremely late,” said winger T.J. Oshie, who scored both Caps’ goals on the power play. “In the frame I saw there wasn’t even a puck, and it still looked late. It’s hard seeing a leader and a player like Backy is — not only for our team but a pretty good role model as far as the NHL — go down like that on a late, cheap play.”

So there’s some normal playoff sizzle. But in all of this — and not just in hockey, but in all sports that are trying to return in empty arenas while we try to battle the virus — there’s something missing, and not just a zip in the Capitals’ step for the second half of the dud that was Game 1. The pandemic has made us all distant from each other in a way that, all these months into it, still feels strange. Capitals playoff games are, as much as anything, communal experiences. For this postseason, that’s lost.

Take the broadcast we all watched. Normally, 18,500-something fans would have packed Capital One Arena for the first game of the postseason. Instead, those fans had to rock the red in the comfort of their own homes and tune into Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin — about as pleasant an alternative as I can imagine. Joe B. and Locker have worked together in the TV box for nearly a quarter of a century. Wednesday, they opened the playoffs not from a perch six stories above the ice on F Street, but from the NBC Sports Washington studios in Bethesda, staring at TV monitors.

What impact does that have on consumers of Caps hockey?

“We’re a little less armed than normal,” Beninati said by phone before the game.

There are, Beninati said, some logistical challenges. From his normal press box seat, he said, he can more clearly see passing lanes, more clearly identify goal-scorers, than he can while watching a monitor with a view from a much lower angle. If he hesitates on a call where in the past he would have bellowed, there’s good reason.

A goal of any storyteller, be he or she telling the story to a television audience in real time or in printed words hours after the event: How did it feel? What emotions bubbled up in the players, in the building, in the kid in the Backstrom jersey who watched his hero get knocked out?

“Definitely, as announcers, we take energy from the fans,” Beninati said. “Of course we do. Now, you have to create that energy yourself.”

And there’s no fan reaction to guide anyone’s tenor and tone.

But here’s the most important difference Joe B. and I share: Before Wednesday afternoon’s puck drop, there was no morning skate, and therefore no way to ask, say, Holtby what it’s like to face young Islanders center Mathew Barzal. Or to pull aside an assistant coach and get an honest assessment of why a player is struggling or excelling. Or to listen to the banter that goes on in a locker room, and realize there’s a story behind the jokes teammates trade.

“I try to read you guys as often as possible,” Beninati said, which I appreciate. “I try to listen in on the Zoom calls with coaches and players. But nothing’s the same as going up to T.J. Oshie and asking, ‘What was it like out there with five minutes to go?’”

The best insight into how a playoff series develops — how it feels — comes from the kind of honest interactions that more often than not are rooted in one-on-one conversations between characters who know each other — in many cases, reporters and players or coaches.

Yes, our beat writer, Samantha Pell, is in Toronto watching the games from above the ice. But no, she’s not allowed to chat with player after player in person following a practice because that would increase players’ contact with others, and that’s what the NHL needs to avoid to keep its bubble intact. The safety of athletes, staff and journalists has to be of paramount importance if this is going to work.

That said, I’d be surprised if there wasn’t a texture that is lacking for the sports fan during these playoffs. I know, from the rocking chair in my living room, I’ll feel less informed and less able to understand the tenor of the Caps’ locker room.

“Just a terrible third,” Oshie said via Zoom from a press room some 480 miles from my house. “Not our style of hockey.”

And not my style of hockey coverage. Still, in the midst of the pandemic, there’s no other way but to do it from home. Now excuse me, the dog needs to go out again.