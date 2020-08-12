The only two NFL coaches previously known to have contracted the coronavirus were Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints, who suffered symptoms in March, and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Doug Pederson, who went into quarantine earlier this month. During a recent Zoom meeting of Raiders players, Las Vegas Coach Jon Gruden reportedly tricked them into thinking he was hospitalized with covid-19, but according to NFL Network, it was just a ploy to teach his players to be wary of the virus.

AD

AD

Gruden’s Raiders were featured on “Hard Knocks” last year as they prepared for their final season in Oakland. With the NFL hoping to simply get through this season, HBO viewers are getting to see how the pandemic is radically reshaping training camp for the Chargers and for the Rams, their companions in a Los Angeles-area stadium set to open in September with few or no fans in attendance.

Two teams have never before shared the “Hard Knocks” spotlight, but that is far down the list of unusual aspects to the show’s 15th season. Where normally camera shots would linger lovingly on players crashing into each other, with bodily fluids taking a slow-motion journey across TV screens, Episode 1 offered montages of players and staff getting tested for the coronavirus and having issues with audio during virtual meetings.

“This year is not like any year we’ve had in the National Football League,” Lynn, a 51-year-old former running back, was shown in the opening moments telling players via his laptop. “There’s gonna be chaos, there’s gonna be change, and it’s gonna come every single day. … I can’t promise you you’re not gonna get infected.”

AD

AD

“I got infected,” Lynn said, to an alarmed reaction from star defensive end Joey Bosa.

“Let me tell you something: You ain’t promised next year,” Lynn continued, as the dramatic music HBO tends to use to great effect began to swell in the background. “You ain’t promised tomorrow. What I want to do is I want to limit your exposure. But then when that damn whistle blows, let’s go kick somebody’s a-- and play some football.

“One team will do this better than the other 31, trust me. And it might as well be us.”

The usual motivational speech, it was not. But it certainly got his players’ attention, and it made for an arresting start to this season of “Hard Knocks.”

Later in the episode, Lynn told a team psychologist that his body “started aching a little bit” but that he probably would have shrugged it off if he hadn’t been watching a golf tournament and saw a player describe similar symptoms that led to him getting tested, with a positive result. The golfer wasn’t identified, but it could have been the PGA Tour’s Denny McCarthy; if so, that timeline would have Lynn’s own positive test taking place sometime in late June or early July.

AD

AD

“You feel a little like an outcast,” Lynn, in his fourth season with the Chargers, told the psychologist of having to stay away from people after his test. “Usually I fix problems. Now I am the problem.”

Rams Coach Sean McVay had a much easier time of it this summer, viewers learned, after his fiancee said he spent much of it playing swimming-pool basketball with their dog. McVay, also in his fourth season at the helm of the Rams but still just 34, said the bright side of the pandemic was that he was able to enjoy the “blessing” of spending a lot of time with his fiancee as they planned their wedding.

McVay replaced Jeff Fisher, who began what turned out to be his final campaign with the Rams by leading them through the 2016 season of “Hard Knocks.” After overseeing records of 7-8-1, 7-9, 6-10 and 7-9 with the Rams before they moved that year from St. Louis to Los Angeles, Fisher provided one of the series’ most memorable moments when HBO cameras showed him telling his team, “I’m not [expletive] going 7-9.” The Rams went 4-12 in 2016, and Fisher was fired before the season ended.

AD

AD

The Chargers had never before been featured on “Hard Knocks,” but Lynn was on the show while serving as a running backs coach with the 2010 Jets, they of Rex Ryan’s iconic “Let’s go eat a [expletive] snack!” speech.

Head coaches holding court with players or staff is a staple of the series, and Tuesday’s episode gave viewers McVay wearing a face shield as he addressed his assistants at the Rams’ facility. McVay said he much preferred it to a face mask, even if it made him “look like a total tool who should have a blowtorch over my shoulder.”

McVay added that he didn’t like the way masks hid his and others’ facial expressions. At another point in the episode, Lynn said on the Chargers’ practice field that he didn’t recognize the team’s assistant director of pro scouting, who was wearing a hat and sunglasses in addition to a mask.

Coaches for both teams used the coronavirus outbreak that struck the Miami Marlins and temporarily derailed the season for several MLB teams as a cautionary tale. “Things happen when you don’t make good decisions outside of the ecosystem that we have right here,” McVay told players.

AD

AD

In all NFL training camps, if disasters can be avoided, players will be allowed within two weeks to put on pads and start hitting each other. At that point, HBO will have some more of the footage to which viewers are accustomed, but at least one episode was unlike any installment of the series ever filmed.

“In 2020,” as longtime narrator Liev Schreiber intoned, “nothing is normal.”