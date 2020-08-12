D.C. will visit FC Cincinnati on Aug. 21.
Boateng, acquired from the Los Angeles Galaxy last summer, appeared in three league matches for United in 2019 and none this year. An injury prevented him from playing in the tournament in Disney World. And with the emergence of 17-year-old homegrown attacker Kevin Paredes in Florida, Boateng, 26, became expendable.
Sjöberg, a native of Sweden, played five seasons for the Colorado Rapids, achieving MLS Best XI honors in 2016, before being waived last winter. He signed with the Crew and was loaned to second-division San Antonio FC in March. Returning to Columbus, he was in uniform but did not play at the MLS is Back Tournament.
The 29-year-old Sjöberg has appeared in 88 MLS regular season matches (84 starts) and scored three goals. He played college soccer at Marquette and was chosen 14th overall by Colorado in the 2015 draft.
In Washington, he will join a corps of center backs that includes longtime starters Steven Birnbaum and Frédéric Brillant and second-year pro Donovan Pines.
After failing to advance out of the tournament’s group stage, United (1-2-2) is preparing for next week’s visit to Cincinnati, the first of 18 regular season matches in home markets through early November. In the first phase, D.C. will play six matches in 23 days.
