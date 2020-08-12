Romero, then, is the only taxi squad member on a pseudo tryout. The Nationals have found themselves looking for left-handed options in the bullpen, and there’s a chance — a measured chance — that Romero could help. The 24-year-old has never pitched above low Class A. He hasn’t thrown in a competitive game since undergoing Tommy John surgery two years ago. He was a first-round pick in 2017, but has been set back by both injuries and behavioral issues: First, he was kicked off the University of Houston team after a reported fight with a teammate. Second, in March 2018, the Nationals sent him home from spring for a violation of club policy.

And yet here we are.

The Nationals’ initial 60-player pool included four lefty relievers in Sean Doolittle, Roenis Elías, Sam Freeman and Fernando Abad. But in the six weeks since, that group is thinned down to Freeman and a shell of Doolittle. Abad contracted the coronavirus in early July, missed two weeks while asymptotic and quarantining, then was released by the Nationals before the season. Elías will likely miss the whole year with a flexor strain in his left elbow. Doolittle’s velocity is stuck between 88 and 91 mph, and he’s been unable to keep the ball in the park through five unsettling appearances. He now won’t be in high-leverage spots until he sorts that out.

That leaves Freeman as Martinez’s lone functioning lefty. The Nationals will almost certainly seek another at the trade deadline later this month. Until then, the only lefties in Fredericksburg, Va., their alternate training site, are three inexperienced starters in Romero, Ben Braymer and Nick Wells, and Matt Cronin, a reliever drafted in 2019. That Romero got the call to New York is at least mildly significant. It’s also another sign of how wacky this pandemic season is.

“Yeah, I mean, we could be,” Martinez said Tuesday when asked if Romero was being assessed as a reliever. “In this year, anything’s possible.”

This was a slight deflection by Martinez. In a pregame news conference, in which every word is recorded, there was no benefit to giving a definitive “yes” or “no.” A yes puts pressure on Romero and raises expectations. A no projects a lack of confidence in a former first-round pick who, if nothing else, is pitching well enough to warrant a taxi squad nod.

But Martinez didn’t shut down the premise. That was telling, too. In any other season, the Nationals could fill this void in a number of their ways. Their system would be full and stocked with at least one other left-handed reliever. They could scour the veteran free agent market for a low-cost answer. That’s what they did by signing lefty Dan Jennings last April, even if his tenure was short and messy. Midseason veteran additions like Javy Guerra and Fernando Rodney were better marks for that method.

Now, though, teams can’t venture far outside of their 60-player pool. Adding a free agent would require dumping another player. If that player is a major leaguer, they’d go on waivers and could get nabbed by another club. If that player is a prospect, the Nationals would lose the ability to train them in Fredericksburg. And once someone leaves the pool, they can’t come back.

That’s how Romero emerges as an odd, unlikely Band-Aid fix. Romero has a three-pitch mix of fastball, slider and change-up. His fastball is more of a set up than swing-and-miss heat, especially after the surgery. The slider is his go-to against lefties. The change-up, a still-developing third option, helps him against righties.

The three-batter minimum rule has warped matchups this year, making it harder for managers to have “lefty specialists.” But that doesn’t mean the Nationals’ bullpen, or any bullpen, could float through a playoff race with one left-handed reliever. If Doolittle comes back strong, this scenario becomes a moot point. If Washington can strike a deal soon, at a trade deadline devoid of in-person scouting, they could stash Romero in Fredericksburg and go on their way.

Or …

“Here’s a kid that’s been throwing strikes, who has three really good pitches,” Martinez said of Romero, who only presents a possible short-term solution to a bigger problem. “He looks fearless. Every time I see him he is very calm on the mound. So we’ll see how this all plays out, but I like him. And if he continues to progress the way he is, he’s going to be a big part of our future. And it could be soon.”

On Tuesday, his second day with the club, Romero threw in left field before heading to the bullpen. Pitching coach Paul Menhart waited by the mound while Romero walked through the gate. But before he could get loose, two veterans were finishing up their afternoon sessions. Romero put one foot up on the metal bench and watched the pitches whiz by. He waited his turn.

So why is he in New York? Because that could come quicker than anyone thought.