Those figures include the intake testing conducted when players, coaches and staffers first arrived for training camps. According to the NFL, there were 170 new positives (those with no known history of infection) among 9,983 people tested at that point, for a positive-test rate of 1.7 percent. The 2,840 players to undergo intake testing had a positive-test rate of 1.9 percent, with 53 new positives.

“The intake numbers, I think, we were pleasantly surprised at how few positive tests we had,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters. “And I think since that time, that positivity rate … reflects the fact that our teams and our players, staff and coaches have done a terrific job of staying uninfected. So I do think it’s both.”

The NFL and the NFL Players Association said Wednesday that they’d agreed to continue conducting daily testing of players, coaches and staffers through Sept. 5. Under their original agreement, daily testing was to take place during the first two weeks of training camps, and could have been adjusted to testing every other day thereafter if the rate of positive tests had been below 5 percent.

According to Sills, the rate of positive tests has not exceeded 1.7 percent on any single team. He also said: “I’m not aware of anyone that has had what I would call severe illness up until this point.”

The NFLPA said last week that 56 players had tested positive since the opening of training camps. The NFL declined to confirm that figure.

The NFL’s protocols include provisions to address the potential for heart-related coronavirus complications such as myocarditis, according to Sills. Such cardiac issues reportedly were major considerations for university leaders and college football administrators when two conferences, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, announced Tuesday that they were canceling their fall seasons.

Under the NFL’s protocols, anyone with a new coronavirus infection or a known previous infection undergoes, at a minimum, an EKG, blood tests for heart function and an echocardiogram, with an option for additional screening tests at the discretion of team physicians.

“We’ve certainly been aware of the potential for cardiac complications ever since we began putting the protocols together,” Sills said, adding that the league was advised by a group of cardiologists.

The NFL has said that it expects to deal with positive cases as it attempts to conduct its season with teams based in their home cities at their own training facilities. But Sills said he might have expected a far greater number of positive tests when players and others first arrived to training camps before being subjected to the league’s health protocols and undergoing daily testing.

“Given the fact that our clubs were coming together and the fact that we had players who were coming from a large number of hotspot areas at that time,” Sills said, “I would not have been surprised if the numbers had been substantially higher.”